You're standing at the door I'm falling to the floor You look even better than you did before I'm staring at my feet Wondering if I can do this It's been a while but I couldn't forget you *** Just a little look has got me feeling things Just a little taste has got me seeing things Just a little touch has got me off the chains Doing things that I don't want to *** Do it like you do it to me (I'm burning up) Do it like you do it to me (it's not enough) Do it like you do it to me (just open up) Don't you know how much I want you *** We're sitting real close and I can feel your breath I wanna touch your hand but I lay back 'cause you know this thing could spiral in the night I've changed my mind I'm ready for you this time *** We're sitting real close I can feel your breath I wanna touch your hand but I lay back We're sitting real close I can feel your breath I wanna touch your hand I cannot fight it off