Nelly Furtado

Take it back to the top
***
Everybody look at me, me
I walk in the door, you start screaming
Come on, everybody, what you here for?
Move your body around like a nympho
Everybody get your necks to crack around
All you crazy people, come on, jump around
I wanna see you all on your knees, knees
You either wanna be with me, or be me (come on now)
***
A maneater, make you work hard
Make you spend hard, make you want all of her love
She's a maneater, make you buy cars
Make you cut cards, make you fall real hard in love
She's a maneater, make you work hard
Make you spend hard, make you want all of her love
She's a maneater, make you buy cars
Make you cut cards, wish you never ever met her at all
***
And when she walks, she walks with passion
When she talks, she talks like she can handle it
When she asks for somethin', boy, she means it
Even if you never ever seen it
Everybody get your necks to crack around
All you crazy people, come on, jump around
You doin' anything to keep her by your side
Because she said she love you, love you long time (come on now)
***
A maneater, make you work hard
Make you spend hard, make you want all of her love
She's a maneater, make you buy cars
Make you cut cards, make you fall real hard in love
She's a maneater, make you work hard
Make you spend hard, make you want all of her love
She's a maneater, make you buy cars
Make you cut cards, wish you never ever met her at all
***
Yeah (come on now)
***
A maneater, make you work hard
Make you spend hard, make you want all of her love
She's a maneater, make you buy cars
Make you cut cards, make you fall real hard in love
She's a maneater, make you work hard
Make you spend hard, make you want all of her love
She's a maneater, make you buy cars
Make you cut cards, wish you never ever met her at all
***
No, never ever met her at all (what you sayin', girl?)
You wish you never ever met her at all (what you sayin', girl?)
You wish you never ever met her at all (what you sayin', girl?)
You wish you never ever met her at all (come on)
You wish you never ever met her at all (what you sayin', girl?)
You wish you never ever met her at all (what you sayin', girl?)
You wish you never ever met her at all (what you sayin', girl?)
You wish you never ever met her at all (break)
***
She's a maneater, a maneater
(I been around the world, I ain't never meet a girl like this)
She's a maneater, a maneater
(I been around the world, I ain't never meet a girl like this)
She's a maneater, a maneater
(I been around the world, I ain't never meet a girl like this)
Like this, like this, like this, like this, like this