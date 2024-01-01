Nelly Furtado

Take it back to the top *** Everybody look at me, me I walk in the door, you start screaming Come on, everybody, what you here for? Move your body around like a nympho Everybody get your necks to crack around All you crazy people, come on, jump around I wanna see you all on your knees, knees You either wanna be with me, or be me (come on now) *** A maneater, make you work hard Make you spend hard, make you want all of her love She's a maneater, make you buy cars Make you cut cards, make you fall real hard in love She's a maneater, make you work hard Make you spend hard, make you want all of her love She's a maneater, make you buy cars Make you cut cards, wish you never ever met her at all *** And when she walks, she walks with passion When she talks, she talks like she can handle it When she asks for somethin', boy, she means it Even if you never ever seen it Everybody get your necks to crack around All you crazy people, come on, jump around You doin' anything to keep her by your side Because she said she love you, love you long time (come on now) *** A maneater, make you work hard Make you spend hard, make you want all of her love She's a maneater, make you buy cars Make you cut cards, make you fall real hard in love She's a maneater, make you work hard Make you spend hard, make you want all of her love She's a maneater, make you buy cars Make you cut cards, wish you never ever met her at all *** Yeah (come on now) *** A maneater, make you work hard Make you spend hard, make you want all of her love She's a maneater, make you buy cars Make you cut cards, make you fall real hard in love She's a maneater, make you work hard Make you spend hard, make you want all of her love She's a maneater, make you buy cars Make you cut cards, wish you never ever met her at all *** No, never ever met her at all (what you sayin', girl?) You wish you never ever met her at all (what you sayin', girl?) You wish you never ever met her at all (what you sayin', girl?) You wish you never ever met her at all (come on) You wish you never ever met her at all (what you sayin', girl?) You wish you never ever met her at all (what you sayin', girl?) You wish you never ever met her at all (what you sayin', girl?) You wish you never ever met her at all (break) *** She's a maneater, a maneater (I been around the world, I ain't never meet a girl like this) She's a maneater, a maneater (I been around the world, I ain't never meet a girl like this) She's a maneater, a maneater (I been around the world, I ain't never meet a girl like this) Like this, like this, like this, like this, like this