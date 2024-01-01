Nelly Furtado

Am I throwing you off?
Nope
Didn't think so
***
How you doing, young lady?
That feeling that you giving really drives me crazy
You're dope have a player 'bout to choke
I was at a loss of words first time that we spoke
***
You looking for a girl that'll treat you right
Have you looking for her in the daytime with the light
You might be the type if I play my cards right
I'll find out by the end of the night
***
You expect me to just let you hit it
But will you still respect me if you get it?
All I can do is try, gimme one chance
What's the problem? I don't see no ring on your hand
I'll be the first to admit it
I'm curious about you, you seem so innocent
You wanna get in my world, get lost in it
Boy, I'm tired of running, let's walk for a minute (hey)
***
Promiscuous girl, wherever you are
I'm all alone and it's you that I want
Promiscuous boy, you already know
That I'm all yours, what you waiting for?
Promiscuous girl, you're teasing me
You know what I want, and I got what you need
Promiscuous boy, let's get to the point
'Cause we're on a roll, you ready?
***
Roses are red, some diamonds are blue
Chivalry is dead, but you're still kinda cute
Hey, I can't keep my mind off you
Where you at? Do you mind if I come through?
I'm out of this world come with me to my planet
Get you on my level, do you think that you can handle it?
They call me Thomas, last name Crown
Recognize game, I'ma lay mine's down
I'm a big girl I can handle myself
But if I get lonely I might need your help (whoa)
Pay attention to me, I don't talk for my health
I want you on my team
So does everybody else
Shh, baby we can keep it on the low (low)
Let your guard down ain't nobody gotta know (know)
If you with it girl I know a place we can go
What kind of girl do you take me for? (Hey)
***
Promiscuous girl, wherever you are
I'm all alone and it's you that I want
Promiscuous boy, you already know
That I'm all yours, what you waiting for?
Promiscuous girl, you're teasing me
You know what I want, and I got what you need
Promiscuous boy, let's get to the point
'Cause we're on a roll, you ready?
***
Don't be mad, don't get mean
Don't get mad, don't be mean
Hey, don't be mad, don't get mean
Don't get mad, don't be mean
***
Wait, I don't mean no harm
I can see you with my t-shirt on
I can see you with nothing on
Feeling on me before you bring that on
Bring that on?
You know what I mean
Girl, I'm a freak you shouldn't say those things
Only trying to get inside of your brain
To see if you can work me the way you say
It's okay, it's alright
I got something that you gon' like
Hey, is that the truth or are you talking trash?
Is your game M.V.P. like Steve Nash? (Hey)
***
Promiscuous girl, wherever you are
I'm all alone and it's you that I want
Promiscuous boy, I'm callin ya name
But you're driving me crazy, the way you're making me wait
Promiscuous girl, you're teasing me
You know what I want, and I got what you need
Promiscuous boy, we're one in the same
So we don't gotta play games no more