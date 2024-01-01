Nelly Furtado

In the day, in the night
Say it right, say it all
You either got it or you don't
You either stand or you fall
When your will is broken
When it slips from your hand
When there's no time for joking
There's a hole in the plan
***
Oh, you don't mean nothing at all to me (Hey, oh, oh, hey)
No, you don't mean nothing at all to me (Hey, oh, oh, hey)
But you got what it takes to set me free (Hey, oh, oh, hey)
Oh, you could mean everything to me (Hey, oh, oh, hey)
***
I can't say (say) that I'm not (not) at a loss (loss) and at fault (fault)
I can't say (say) that I don't (don't) love the light (light) and the dark
I can't say that I don't (don't) know that I am alive
And I love what I feel (feel)
I could show (show you) you tonight, you tonight
***
Oh, you don't mean nothing at all to me (Hey, oh, oh, hey)
No, you don't mean nothing at all to me (Hey, oh, oh, hey)
But you got what it takes to set me free (Hey, oh, oh, hey)
Oh, you could mean everything to me (Hey, oh, oh, hey)
***
From my hands I could give you something that I made
From my mouth I could sing you another brick that I laid
From my body (from my body) I could show you (I could show you)
A place (a place) God knows (that only God knows)
You should know, this space is holy (Oh oh oh oh)
Do you really wanna go? (Three, four)
***
Hey, hey, hey
You don't mean nothin' at all to me
Hey, hey
Hey, hey, hey
You don't mean nothin' at all to me
Hey, hey