Nelly Furtado

It's getting so lonely inside this bed Don't know if I should lick my wounds or say "woe is me" instead And there's an aching inside my head It's telling me you're better off alone But after midnight morning will come And the day will see if you will get some *** They say that girl ya know she act too tough, tough, tough Well it's 'til I turn off the light, turn off the light They say that girl you know she act so rough, rough, rough Well it's 'til I turn off the light, turn off the light And I say follow me follow me follow me down down down down 'Til you see all my dreams Not everything in this magical world is quite what it seems *** I looked above the other day 'Cause I think I'm good and ready for a change I live my life by the moon (by the moon) If it's high, play it low, if it's harvest go slow and if it's full, then go But after midnight morning will come And the day will see if you're gonna get some *** They say that girl ya know she act too tough, tough, tough Well it's 'til I turn off the light, turn off the light They say that girl you know she act so rough, rough, rough Well it's 'til I turn off the light, turn off the light And I say follow me follow me follow me down, down, down, down 'Til you see all my dreams Not everything in this magical world is quite what it seems *** And I'm searching for things that I just cannot see Why don't you don't you don't you come and be with me I pretend to be cool with me, want to believe That I can do it on my own without my heart on my sleeve I'm running, I'm running, catch up with me life Or is it love that I'm looking to find It's all in me, can't you see, why can't you, why can't you see It's all in me, yeah *** All in me, yeah Where is your logic? (turn of the light, turn off the light) Who do you need? Yeah (turn of the light, turn off the light) (And I say follow me, follow me, follow me) (Down, down, down, down, 'til you see all my dreams) where can you turn? Not everything in this magical world is quite what it seems Follow me, follow me, down, down, down I do not need, I do not need nobody (turn off the light, turn off the light) Follow me down, follow me down, down, down I do not need, I do not need nobody (turn off the light, turn off the light) Follow me, follow me, follow me, down, down, down, down 'Til you see all my dreams, see all my dreams Follow me, follow me, follow me, down, down, down, down 'Til you see all my dreams, see all my dreams Where is your logic? (turn off the light, turn off the light) Who do you need? Yeah (turn off the light, turn off the light) Where can you turn? (turn off the light, turn off the light) And where is your logic? (turn off the light, turn off the light) Who do you need?