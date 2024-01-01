Nelly Furtado

Baby I know you're outside
In here it's warm and dry
Got feelings that I've got to try expressing
Like a language that I share with you
Let's talk in the special way we do
Don't want to be anywhere else but here with you
Feels so good
***
Day and night, day and night
You blow my mind, blow my mind
And I can't help, help myself at all
I can't hold back
Day and night, day and night
You blow my mind, blow my mind
And I can't help, help myself from falling
So I'm waiting for the night
***
Baby I know it's late
We've got decisions to make
Think of what we could create together
And with you I am never afraid
To play with the highest stakes
Nobody could break my rapture
***
Day and night, day and night
You blow my mind, blow my mind
And I can't help, help myself at all
I can't hold back
Day and night, day and night
You blow my mind, blow my mind
And I can't help, help myself from falling
So I'm waiting for the night
***
I can't control it in the night, night, night
It's when I've got you on my mind, mind, mind
Cuz you're the twinkle in my eye, eye, eye
I've got to get you in my life, life, life
Can't think of nothing worse than being lonely
I think you're the right choice for one and only
We're running out of time so baby hold me
Days go by
***
Day and night, day and night
You blow my mind, blow my mind
And I can't help, help myself at all
I can't hold back
Day and night, day and night
You blow my mind, blow my mind
And I can't help, help myself from falling
So I'm waiting for the night
***
I'm waiting, I'm waiting, I'm waiting
I'm waiting, I'm waiting, I'm waiting
Waiting for the night
Yeah, I really want to see you yeah
I really want to see you tonight
Don't keep me waiting waiting,
Don't keep me waiting for the night
Don't keep me waiting waiting,
Don't keep me waiting for the night
Don't keep me waiting waiting,
Don't keep me waiting for the night
Waiting for the night
Waiting for the night
Waiting for the night
Waiting for the night
Waiting for the night