Ree, ouch, hey, hm, la Ree, ouch, hey, hm, la Ree, ouch, hey, hm, la ** Ree, ouch, hey, hm, la Ree, ouch, hey, hm, la Ree, ouch, hey, hm, la ** Look at me, I’m a beautiful creature I don’t care about your modern time preacher Welcome boys, too much noise, I will teach you Pam pam pa hoo, Turram pam pa hoo ** Hey, I think you forgot how to play My teddy bear’s running away The Barbie got something to say, hey ** Hey! My "Simon says" leave me alone I’m taking my Pikachu home You’re stupid just like your smartphone ** Wonder Woman don’t you ever forget You’re divine and he’s about to regret His baka-bakum, bak-bak bakumbai Baka-bakum, bak-bak bakumbai I’m not your... Baka-bakum, bak-bak bakumbai ** I’m not your toy (Not your toy) You stupid boy (Stupid boy) I’ll take you down, I'll make you watch me Dancing with my dolls on the MadaBaka beat Not your toy! (Kulului, Kulului, Kulului, Kulului) ** Ah ah, ah ah, אני לא בובה1 Don't you go and play with me, boy! Ah ah, ah ah, אני לא בובה1 Don't you go and play... Shake! ** (Kulului, Kulului) Wedding bells ringing (Kulului, Kulului) Money man bling-bling I don’t care about your "stefa2", baby Pam pam pa hoo, Turram pam pa hoo ** Wonder Woman don’t you ever forget You’re divine and he’s about to regret His baka-bakum, bak-bak bakumbai Baka-bakum, bak-bak bakumbai I’m not your... Baka-bakum, bak-bak bakumbai ** I’m not your toy (Not your toy) You stupid boy (Stupid boy) I’ll take you down, I'll make you watch me Dancing with my dolls on the MadaBaka beat ** I’ll t-t-t-take you now W-w-w-with me now, boy ** (I’m not your toy) You stupid boy I’ll take you down, I'll make you watch me Dancing with my dolls on the MadaBaka beat ** (I’m not your toy) Look at me, I’m a beautiful creature (You stupid boy) I don’t care about your modern time preacher (I’m not your toy) Not your toy, not your toy, not your toy, toy I’m not your toy, not your toy, not your toy, toy