Bum-bum-bum, ba-dum-bum, bum-bum Bum-bum-bum, ba-dum-bum, bum-bum Bum-bum-bum, ba-dum-bum, bum-bum Aye, aye, aye, a-bum-bum-bum, aye Look, look ** J-I-D back in the city with it Jiddy done been all across the globe They say "JID a scribbler, he silly with it" "When he spittin', I hope he don’t sell his soul" "He should be good, man, he signed to Cole" "He from the hood, nigga, down the road" "He was just juggin' right by the store" Then they saw the patrol, it was time to roll Saw the patrol, it was time to ride Motor runnin' on Memorial Drive Got a country cousin cruisin’ with the blammer In Savannah at the Florida-Georgia line Got a couple family members in Atlanta Not Atlanta, we let Omerettà decide They just gon' let that Beretta fly 'Cause you niggas buggin', spray pesticides It's me and the bros, it's no extra guys And they movin' weight, it's no exercise We could pick a date to come stretch you out Only showin’ muscle when it’s flexin' time You could see the hustle, you could recognize Overcame struggle when the Devil tried Lemme bear it all when I’m tellin' God You know I'ma rant when I talk to Jah *** Nigga say that I can't, damn lie Ain’t dappin' no hand, sanitize We gon' slide on your man, landslide There's a nine in my pants, hand cocked You gon' try to recant, you can't now I could step on a ant, ant pile I'ma shoot at the ground, dance now Dan—, ooh, dan—, pshh, dan— *** Oh, what a handsome gift (Yeah) To live in the land of sin (Uh) Ridin' with bags and bricks (Uh) And my lil' nasty chick (Yeah, ah, ah, ah, ah) That's what I asked of Him (Uh) Told me He'd grant my wish (Yeah) You dance with the devil (Oh, oh) You'll never dance again (Oh, oh) *** Dance now, dan—, dan—, pshh, dan— Dance now, dan—, dan—, pshh, dan— Dance now, dan—, dan—, pshh, dan— (Ah, ah, ah, ah) Dance now, dan—, dan—, pshh, dan— (Oh, oh, oh, oh) (I'm not a—, I'm not a—, uh) *** I'm not a two-steppin' man, I said, "I do not dance" It's a gun inside my pants, and the whole world's in his hands (Dance) It depends, penny for your sins (For your sins) Shootin' up the block, can't stop revenge (Oh) Nappy dreadlocks like a rasta man (Rasta man) Where the story ends and the plot begins Uh, look, momma said, "The messiah's in moccasins Tryna save the kids in them apartments And show a way to live with other options" Opulence, decadence, black excellence and lots of it I could cop the newest Bimmer, Bentley or Balenciaga's I could pay for this lil' nigga scholarship I ain't caught up in rap nigga politics Play with me and you playin' yourself Playin' with death, say him a prayer Cathy and Carl got a K on the shelf I'm in DeKalb County open-carryin', caterin', chef Cookin' up another plate of the best Me and Christo got it poppin' like it's Crisco Fried chicken, I'm lickin' her thighs Then I put my face in her breasts I took a drive, my plug on the West side Of Atlanta, he known to finesse guys With the hammer on Campbellton, headshots On the camera, knock out a dreadlock That's a felony charge, he caught a F Niggas come to the A and get X'd out (Facts) But I only been here 'cause I'm tryna help Only one you can help is yourself now *** Nigga say that I can't, damn lie Ain't dappin' no hand, sanitize We gon' slide on your man, landslide There's a nine in my pants, hand cocked You gon' try to recant, you can't now I could step on a ant, ant pile I'ma shoot at the ground, dance now Dan—, ooh, dan—, pshh, dan— *** Oh, what a handsome gift To live in the land of sin (Uh) Ridin' with bags and bricks And my lil' nasty chick (Ah, ah, ah, ah) That's what I asked of Him (Uh) Told me He'd grant my wish (Yeah) You dance with the devil (Oh, oh) You'll never dance again (Oh, oh) *** Dance now, dan—, dan—, pshh, dan— Dance now, dan—, dan—, pshh, dan— Dance now, dan—, dan—, pshh, dan— (Ah, ah, ah, ah) Dance now, dan—, dan—, pshh, dan— (Oh, oh, oh, oh) *** Life is a journey, you know? Not a destination Lean not towards the egoistic intonations (Ah, ah, ah, ah) Positive vibrations bring real liberation (Oh, oh, oh, oh) It's the will of the heart, the strength of the mind And the love of the creator that will help us rise out of these sadistic situations (Ah, ah, ah, ah) And experience the purity that exists in our creation, you know? (Oh, oh, oh, oh)