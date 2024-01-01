Nickelback

Well it's midnight, damn right, we're wound up too tight I've got a fist full of whiskey, the bottle just bit me Ooooooooooooooohhhhhhhhhhh That shit makes me bat shit crazy We've got no fear, no doubt, all in balls out *** We're going out tonight To kick out every light Take anything that we want Drink everything in sight We're going till the world stops turning While we burn it to the ground tonight Ooooohhhhhhh *** We're screaming like demons, swinging from the ceiling I got a fist full of fifties, the tequila just hit me Ooooohhhhh We got no class, no taste, no shirt, and shit faced We got it lined up, shot down, firing back straight crown *** We're going out tonight To kick out every light To get anything that we want Drink everything in sight We're going till the world stops turning While we burn it to the ground tonight Ooooohhhhhhh *** Ticking like a time bomb, drinking till the nights gone Well get you hands out of this glass, last call my ass Weeelllll no chain, no lock, and this train won't stop We got no fear, no doubt, all in balls out *** We're going out tonight To kick out every light To get anything that we want To drink everything in sight We're going till the world stops turning While we burn it to the ground tonight Ooooohhhhhhh We're going out tonight To kick out every light To get anything that we want To drink everything in sight We're going till the world stops turning While we burn it to the ground tonight