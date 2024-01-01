Burn It to the Ground Şarkı Sözleri
Nickelback
Burn It to the Ground
Well it's midnight, damn right, we're wound up too tight
I've got a fist full of whiskey, the bottle just bit me
Ooooooooooooooohhhhhhhhhhh
That shit makes me bat shit crazy
We've got no fear, no doubt, all in balls out
***
We're going out tonight
To kick out every light
Take anything that we want
Drink everything in sight
We're going till the world stops turning
While we burn it to the ground tonight
Ooooohhhhhhh
***
We're screaming like demons, swinging from the ceiling
I got a fist full of fifties, the tequila just hit me
Ooooohhhhh
We got no class, no taste, no shirt, and shit faced
We got it lined up, shot down, firing back straight crown
***
We're going out tonight
To kick out every light
To get anything that we want
Drink everything in sight
We're going till the world stops turning
While we burn it to the ground tonight
Ooooohhhhhhh
***
Ticking like a time bomb, drinking till the nights gone
Well get you hands out of this glass, last call my ass
Weeelllll no chain, no lock, and this train won't stop
We got no fear, no doubt, all in balls out
***
We're going out tonight
To kick out every light
To get anything that we want
To drink everything in sight
We're going till the world stops turning
While we burn it to the ground tonight
Ooooohhhhhhh
We're going out tonight
To kick out every light
To get anything that we want
To drink everything in sight
We're going till the world stops turning
While we burn it to the ground tonight