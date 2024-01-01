Nickelback

Never made it as a wise man
I couldn't cut it as a poor man stealing
Tired of living like a blind man
I'm sick of sight without a sense of feeling
And this is how you remind me
***
Of what I really am
Of what I really am
***
It's not like you to say sorry
I was waiting on a different story
This time I'm mistaken
for handing you a heart worth breaking
and I've been wrong, i've been down,
been to the bottom of every bottle
these five words in my head
scream "are we having fun yet?"
***
yeah, yeah, yeah, no, no
yeah, yeah, yeah, no, no
***
it's not like you didn't know that
I said I love you and I swear I still do
And it must have been so bad
Cause living with me must have damn near killed you
***
Of what I really am
Of what I really am
***
***
***
***
Of what i really am
Of what i really am
***
are we having fun yet