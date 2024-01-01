Nickelback

Look at this photograph
Everytime I do it makes me laugh
How did our eyes get so red
And what the hell is on Joey's head
***
And this is where I grew up
I think the present owner fixed it up
I never knew we'd ever went without
The second floor is hard for sneaking out
***
And this is where I went to school
Most of the time had better things to do
Criminal record says I broke in twice
I must have done it half a dozen times
***
I wonder if it's too late
Should i go back and try to graduate
Life's better now than it was back then
If I was them I wouldn't let me in
***
Oh, oh, oh
Oh, god, I
***
Every memory of looking out the back door
I had the photo album spread out on my bedroom floor
It's hard to say it, time to say it
Goodbye, goodbye.
Every memory of walking out the front door
I found the photo of the friend that I was looking for
It's hard to say it, time to say it
Goodbye, goodbye.
***
Remember the old arcade
Blew every dollar that we ever made
The cops hated us hangin' out
They say somebody went and burned it down
***
We used to listen to the radio
And sing along with every song we know
We said someday we'd find out how it feels
To sing to more than just the steering wheel
***
Kim's the first girl I kissed
I was so nervous that I nearly missed
She's had a couple of kids since then
I haven't seen her since god knows when
***
Oh, oh, oh
Oh, god, I
***
Every memory of looking out the back door
I had the photo album spread out on my bedroom floor
It's hard to say it, time to say it
Goodbye, goodbye.
Every memory of walking out the front door
I found the photo of the friend that I was looking for
It's hard to say it, time to say it
Goodbye, goodbye.
***
I miss that town
I miss the faces
You can't erase
You can't replace it
I miss it now
I can't believe it
So hard to stay
Too hard to leave it
***
If I could I relive those days
I know the one thing that would never change
***
Every memory of looking out the back door
I had the photo album spread out on my bedroom floor
It's hard to say it, time to say it
Goodbye, goodbye.
Every memory of walking out the front door
I found the photo of the friend that I was looking for
It's hard to say it, time to say it
Goodbye, goodbye.
***
Look at this photograph
Everytime I do it makes me laugh
Everytime I do it makes me...
Ben giderim Batum'a da, Batum'un batağına
Ben giderim Batum'a da, Batum'un batağına
Pencereden içeri
Al beni otağına
Pencereden içeri
Al beni otağına
***
Nazlı yârim geldim sana
Fistanlığını toplasana
Kemençeler çalınıyor
Bize horon oynasana
***
Kağızman'a ısmarladım nargele, nargele
Kağızman'a ısmarladım nargele, nargele
Gümüş kemer ince bele dar gele, dar gele oy
Dar gele, dar gele oy
Dar gele, dar gele
Gümüş kemer ince bele dar gele, dar gele oy
Dar gele, dar gele oy
Dar gele, dar gele
***
Erzurum'a ısmarladım kazanı, kazanı
Erzurum'a ısmarladım kazanı, kazanı
Ben sevirem hem okuru yazanı, yazanı oy
Yazanı, yazanı oy
Yazanı, yazanı
Ben sevirem hem okuru yazanı, yazanı oy
Yazanı, yazanı oy
Yazanı, yazanı
***
Hey, hey, hey
Hey, hey, hey
Hey, hey, hey
Hey, hey, hey, hey
***
Hey, hey, hey
Hey, hey, hey
Hey, hey, hey
Hey, hey, hey, hey