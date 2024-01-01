Nickelback

Prison gates won't open up for me On these hands and knees I'm crawlin' Oh, I reach for you Well I'm terrified of these four walls These iron bars can't hold my soul in All I need is you Come please I'm callin' And oh I scream for you Hurry I'm fallin', I'm fallin' *** Show me what it's like To be the last one standing And teach me wrong from right And I'll show you what I can be Say it for me Say it to me And I'll leave this life behind me Say it if it's worth saving me *** Heaven's gates won't open up for me With these broken wings I'm fallin' And all I see is you These city walls ain't got no love for me I'm on the ledge of the eighteenth story And oh I scream for you Come please I'm callin' And all I need from you Hurry I'm fallin', I'm fallin' *** Hurry I'm fallin' *** All I need is you Come please I'm callin' And oh, I scream for you Hurry I'm fallin', I'm fallin' *** Hurry I'm fallin' *** Say it for me Say it to me And I'll leave this life behind me Say it if it's worth saving me