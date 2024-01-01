Nickelback

She's got me nervous Talkin' a hundred miles an hour She's more than worth it I swear she smells just like a flower I'd fall to pieces if I went anywhere without her I love when she says, What's wrong with right here on the counter? *** Funky little monkey, she's a twisted trickster Everybody wants to be the sister's mister Coca-Cola roller-coaster Love her even though I'm not supposed to *** She keeps me up (I keep you up) She keeps me up (I keep you up) All night (All night) All night (All night) *** I need her so bad, Sometimes I feel like I can taste it This evil romance So good I never wanna waste it I can't trust my friends 'Cause she's what everybody chases I know where she's been 'Cause it's on everybody's faces *** I never wanna have to slow down Got to be a better way to come down I've gotta stay awake some how