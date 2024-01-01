She Keeps Me Up Şarkı Sözleri
Nickelback She Keeps Me Up şarkı sözleri 7/24dinle.com'da! Birçok kişinin aklında yer edinen Nickelback She Keeps Me Up şarkı sözleri ve nakaratı dinleyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. Sanatçının hayranları tarafından en çok beğeni alan şarkıları arasında bulunan She Keeps Me Up sözlerine buradan ulaşabilirsiniz. Ayrıca dilediğiniz sosyal medya platformundan sözleri paylaşabilirsiniz.
Nickelback
She Keeps Me Up
Tüm Şarkıları
-
She's got me nervous
Talkin' a hundred miles an hour
She's more than worth it
I swear she smells just like a flower
I'd fall to pieces if I went anywhere without her
I love when she says,
What's wrong with right here on the counter?
***
Funky little monkey, she's a twisted trickster
Everybody wants to be the sister's mister
Coca-Cola roller-coaster
Love her even though I'm not supposed to
***
She keeps me up (I keep you up)
She keeps me up (I keep you up)
All night (All night)
All night (All night)
***
I need her so bad,
Sometimes I feel like I can taste it
This evil romance
So good I never wanna waste it
I can't trust my friends
'Cause she's what everybody chases
I know where she's been
'Cause it's on everybody's faces
***
I never wanna have to slow down
Got to be a better way to come down
I've gotta stay awake some how