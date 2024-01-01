Nickelback

Someday Şarkı Sözleri
How the hell'd we wind up like this?
Why weren't we able
To see the signs that we missed
And try an' turn the tables?
***
I wish you'd unclench your fists
And unpack your suitcase
Lately there's been too much of this
But don't think it's too late
***
Nothin's wrong
Just as long as you know that someday I will
***
Someday, somehow
Gonna make it alright but not right now
I know you're wondering when
(You're the only one who knows that)
***
Someday, somehow
Gonna make it alright but not right now
I know you're wondering when
***
Well I'd hoped that since we're here anyway
We could end up saying
Things we've always needed to say
So we could end up stringing
***
Now the story's played out like this
Just like a paperback novel
Let's rewrite an ending that fits
Instead of a Hollywood horror
***
Nothin's wrong
Just as long as you know that someday I will
***
Someday, somehow
Gonna make it alright but not right now
I know you're wondering when
(You're the only one who knows that)
***
Someday, somehow
Gonna make it alright but not right now
I know you're wondering when
(You're the only one who knows that)
***
How the hell'd we wind up like this?
Why weren't we able
To see the signs that we missed
And try an' turn the tables?
***
Now the story's played out like this
Just like a paperback novel
Let's rewrite an ending that fits
Instead of a Hollywood horror
***
Nothin's wrong
Just as long as you know that someday I will
***
Someday, somehow
Gonna make it alright but not right now
I know you're wondering when
(You're the only one who knows that)
***
Someday, somehow
Gonna make it alright but not right now
I know you're wondering when
(You're the only one who knows that)
***
I know you're wondering when
(You're the only one who knows that)
I know you're wondering when