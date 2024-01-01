Nickelback

How the hell'd we wind up like this? Why weren't we able To see the signs that we missed And try an' turn the tables? *** I wish you'd unclench your fists And unpack your suitcase Lately there's been too much of this But don't think it's too late *** Nothin's wrong Just as long as you know that someday I will *** Someday, somehow Gonna make it alright but not right now I know you're wondering when (You're the only one who knows that) *** Someday, somehow Gonna make it alright but not right now I know you're wondering when *** Well I'd hoped that since we're here anyway We could end up saying Things we've always needed to say So we could end up stringing *** Now the story's played out like this Just like a paperback novel Let's rewrite an ending that fits Instead of a Hollywood horror *** Nothin's wrong Just as long as you know that someday I will *** Someday, somehow Gonna make it alright but not right now I know you're wondering when (You're the only one who knows that) *** Someday, somehow Gonna make it alright but not right now I know you're wondering when (You're the only one who knows that) *** How the hell'd we wind up like this? Why weren't we able To see the signs that we missed And try an' turn the tables? *** Now the story's played out like this Just like a paperback novel Let's rewrite an ending that fits Instead of a Hollywood horror *** Nothin's wrong Just as long as you know that someday I will *** Someday, somehow Gonna make it alright but not right now I know you're wondering when (You're the only one who knows that) *** Someday, somehow Gonna make it alright but not right now I know you're wondering when (You're the only one who knows that) *** I know you're wondering when (You're the only one who knows that) I know you're wondering when