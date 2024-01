Nickelback

One more depending on a prayer And we all look away People pretending everywhere It's just another day *** There's bullets flying through the air And they still carry on We watch it happen over there And then just turn it off *** [Hey, yeah, yeah, hey, yeah…] We must stand together [Hey, yeah, yeah, hey, yeah…] There's no giving in [Hey, yeah, yeah, hey, yeah…] Hand in hand forever [Hey, yeah, yeah, hey, yeah…] That's when we all win [Hey, yeah, yeah, hey, yeah…] That's, that's, that's when we all win That's, that's, that's when we all win *** They tell us everything's alright And we just go along How can we fall asleep at night When something's clearly wrong *** When we could feed a starving world With what we throw away But all we serve are empty words That always taste the same *** [Hey, yeah, yeah, hey, yeah…] We must stand together [Hey, yeah, yeah, hey, yeah…] There's no giving in [Hey, yeah, yeah, hey, yeah…] Hand in hand forever [Hey, yeah, yeah, hey, yeah…] That's when we all win [Hey, yeah, yeah, hey, yeah…] That's, that's, that's when we all win That's, that's, that's when we all win *** The right thing to guide us Is right here inside us No one can divide us When the Light is leading on But just like a heartbeat The drumbeat carries on… *** And the drumbeat carries on… *** [Hey, yeah, yeah, hey, yeah…] We must stand together [Hey, yeah, yeah, hey, yeah…] There's no getting even [Hey, yeah, yeah, hey, yeah…] Hand in hand forever [Hey, yeah, yeah, hey, yeah…] That's when we all win [Hey, yeah, yeah, hey, yeah…] That's, that's, that's when we all win That's, that's, that's when we all win