A Time For Us Şarkı Sözleri
Nicolas Jaar
A Time For Us
See the light
Right about time see the face,
You ain't got no the strays and takeaways
No more time for me and you
Take me on the road, baby, it due
Yake me back in time, say it right
Oh baby sing it right for me and you
This is the time, the time, the time for me and you,
Baby, babe
***
