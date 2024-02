Nikki Nikki

Lost my head while sleeping with your madness Your ink and bones are the weapons of disasters Hate the witness, silence in oppression Burn their scriptures, write your gospel, change the nation *** Yeah, yeah, set my soul on fire Yeah, yeah, set my soul on fire *** Reign on earth let the puppets kill their masters The silver nooses fill the streets before the rapture Blacked out windows bleached for new redemption The city weeps, the pieces set, reclaim the nation *** Yeah, yeah, set my soul on fire Yeah, yeah, set my soul on fire *** Before today I lit this fire Before this day I Iived this lie *** Unmarked doors, no more tribute to the tower Now their strings are cut, the people have the power *** Yeah, yeah, set your soul on fire Yeah, yeah, set that soul on fire *** Before today I lit this fire Before this day I Iived this lie *** Yeah set my soul Yeah set my soul on fire