Prime. Prime-time. Prime. Prime-time. *** I'm just wasting my prime, On you, u, u, for u - ah ah I'm just wasting my time, On you, u, u, for you - ah ah ** I'm just wasting myself, I won't give up on you, drunk doc telled me - between us - shooting there, between us - a war there, between us - firing there, between us - water there... between us - water there... ** Comon, let's tete-a-tete, Yo You and my TT (TT-30 Soviet semi-automatic pistol) Yo I'm covering my rear, Couple - one dropped out, Yo Where are you? Where you are, where? - I was.. Wasted myself for CD (CoolDown) - I was.. Was stable, became blank, Me... I could die young ** I'm just wasting my prime, On you, u, u, for u - ah ah I'm just wasting my time, On you, u, u, for you - ah ah Prime - Time ** it's time to shoot, between us is skirmish, baw-baw Shoo-shoo-shoot in my heart - you'll be locked in it, my darling I'm just wasting myself, I'm just wasting myself, All of myself on you... ** Baw baw, baw, baw. Baw. Baw, baw Shoo-shoo-shoot in my heart - you'll be locked in it, my darling I'm just wasting myself, I'm just wasting myself, Shoo-shoo-shoot in my heart - you'll be locked in it, my darling ** This is deadline. I was spend all my prime, *uck, I need the Skyline To hit the road out of here Between us the C.S. Like a Mortal Combat You vampire, I'm Blade 2 In first part he without gun... ** Comon, let's tete-a-tete, Yo You and my TT (TT-30 Soviet semi-automatic pistol) Yo I'm covering my rear, I already discount you, Yo Where are you? Where you are, where? - I was.. Wasted myself for CD (CoolDown) - I was.. Was stable, became blank, Me... I could die young ** And she cries, cries Like in song "Cry me a river" And she cries, cries Prime - Time ** it's time to shoot, between us is skirmish, baw-baw Shoo-shoo-shoot in my heart - you'll be locked in it, my darling I'm just wasting myself, I'm just wasting myself, All of myself on you... ** Baw baw, baw, baw. Baw. Baw, baw shoo-shoo-shoot in my heart - you'll be locked in it, my darling I'm just wasting myself, I'm just wasting myself, shoo-shoo-shoot in my heart - you'll be locked in it, my darling ** And I am without a gun Without a gun as withous you I will live in poverty La - la, la - la, la - la. Whithout gun.