Prime. Prime-time. Prime. Prime-time.
***
I'm just wasting my prime,
On you, u, u, for u - ah ah
I'm just wasting my time,
On you, u, u, for you - ah ah
**
I'm just wasting myself,
I won't give up on you,
drunk doc telled me -
between us - shooting there,
between us - a war there,
between us - firing there,
between us - water there...
between us - water there...
**
Comon, let's tete-a-tete, Yo
You and my TT (TT-30 Soviet semi-automatic pistol) Yo
I'm covering my rear,
Couple - one dropped out, Yo
Where are you? Where you are, where? - I was..
Wasted myself for CD (CoolDown) - I was..
Was stable, became blank, Me...
I could die young
**
I'm just wasting my prime,
On you, u, u, for u - ah ah
I'm just wasting my time,
On you, u, u, for you - ah ah
Prime - Time
**
it's time to shoot, between us is skirmish, baw-baw
Shoo-shoo-shoot in my heart - you'll be locked in it, my darling
I'm just wasting myself, I'm just wasting myself,
All of myself on you...
**
Baw baw, baw, baw. Baw. Baw, baw
Shoo-shoo-shoot in my heart - you'll be locked in it, my darling
I'm just wasting myself, I'm just wasting myself,
Shoo-shoo-shoot in my heart - you'll be locked in it, my darling
**
This is deadline.
I was spend all my prime,
*uck, I need the Skyline
To hit the road out of here
Between us the C.S.
Like a Mortal Combat
You vampire, I'm Blade 2
In first part he without gun...
**
Comon, let's tete-a-tete, Yo
You and my TT (TT-30 Soviet semi-automatic pistol) Yo
I'm covering my rear,
I already discount you, Yo
Where are you? Where you are, where? - I was..
Wasted myself for CD (CoolDown) - I was..
Was stable, became blank, Me...
I could die young
**
And she cries, cries
Like in song "Cry me a river"
And she cries, cries
Prime - Time
**
it's time to shoot, between us is skirmish, baw-baw
Shoo-shoo-shoot in my heart - you'll be locked in it, my darling
I'm just wasting myself, I'm just wasting myself,
All of myself on you...
**
Baw baw, baw, baw. Baw. Baw, baw
shoo-shoo-shoot in my heart - you'll be locked in it, my darling
I'm just wasting myself, I'm just wasting myself,
shoo-shoo-shoot in my heart - you'll be locked in it, my darling
**
And I am without a gun
Without a gun as withous you
I will live in poverty
La - la, la - la, la - la.
Whithout gun.