Load up on guns and bring your friends It's fun to lose and to pretend She's overbored and self-assured Oh no, I know a dirty word ** Hello, hello, hello, how low? Hello, hello, hello, how low? Hello, hello, hello, how low? Hello, hello, hello ** With the lights out, it's less dangerous Here we are now, entertain us I feel stupid and contagious Here we are now, entertain us A mulato! An albino! A mosquito! My libido! Yeah! ** I'm worse at what I do best And for this gift, I feel blessed Our little group has always been And always will until the end ** Hello, hello, hello, how low? Hello, hello, hello, how low? Hello, hello, hello, how low? Hello, hello, hello ** With the lights out, it's less dangerous Here we are now, entertain us I feel stupid and contagious Here we are now, entertain us A mulato! An albino! A mosquito! My libido! Yeah! (Solo) ** And I forget just why I taste - Oh yeah, I guess it makes me smile I found it hard, it's hard to find Oh well, whatever, nevermind ** Hello, hello, hello, how low? Hello, hello, hello, how low? Hello, hello, how low, how low? Hello, hello, hello ** With the lights out, it's less dangerous Here we are now, entertain us I feel stupid and contagious Here we are now, entertain us A mulato! An albino! A mosquito! My libido! ** A denial! (x9)