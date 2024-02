Nubya Garcia

[Verse 1] Let your inhibitions Flow with the wind to the sea We're timeless creatures, you and me Enter my dimension Show me deep ecstasy We're boundless beings We are free [Bridge] Oh, we're free Oh, we're free Oh, we're free [Verse 2] Enter my dimension Show me deep ecstasy We're boundless beings We are free Enter my dimension Show me deep ecstasy We're boundless beings We are free [Outro] You and me