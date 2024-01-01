Champagne Supernova Şarkı Sözleri
Oasis
Champagne Supernova
-
How many special people change?
How many lives are living strange?
Where were you while we were getting high?
***
Slowly walking down the hall
Faster than a cannonball
Where were you while we were getting high?
***
Someday you will find me
Caught beneath the landslide
In a champagne supernova in the sky
Someday you will find me
Caught beneath the landslide
In a champagne supernova
A champagne supernova in the sky
***
Wake up the dawn and ask her why
A dreamer dreams, she never dies
Wipe that tear away now from your eye
***
Slowly walking down the hall
Faster than a cannonball
Where were you while we were getting high?
***
Someday you will find me
Caught beneath the landslide
In a champagne supernova in the sky
Someday you will find me
Caught beneath the landslide
In a champagne supernova
A champagne supernova
***
'Cause we don't believe
That they're gonna get away from the summer
But you and I will never die
The world's still spinning around we don't know why
Why-why-why-why-i-i
***
How many special people change?
How many lives are living strange?
Where were you while we were getting high?
***
Slowly walking down the hall
Faster than a cannonball
Where were you while we were getting high?
***
Someday you will find me
Caught beneath the landslide
In a champagne supernova in the sky
***
Someday you will find me
Caught beneath the landslide
In a champagne supernova
A champagne supernova
***
'Cause we don't believe
That they're gonna get away from the summer
But you and I will never die
The world's still spinning around we don't know why
Why-why-why-why-i-i
***
How many special people change?
How many lives are living strange?
Where were you while we were getting high?
We were getting high