Don't Look Back In Anger Şarkı Sözleri
Oasis Don't Look Back In Anger şarkı sözleri 7/24dinle.com'da! Birçok kişinin aklında yer edinen Oasis Don't Look Back In Anger şarkı sözleri ve nakaratı dinleyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. Sanatçının hayranları tarafından en çok beğeni alan şarkıları arasında bulunan Don't Look Back In Anger sözlerine buradan ulaşabilirsiniz. Ayrıca dilediğiniz sosyal medya platformundan sözleri paylaşabilirsiniz.
Oasis
Don't Look Back In Anger
Tüm Şarkıları
-
Slip inside the eye of your mind
Don't you know you might find
A better place to play
You said that you'd never been
All the things that you've seen
Will slowly fade away
***
So I'll start the revolution from my bed
Cos you said the brains I had went to my head
Step outside 'coz summertime's in bloom
Stand up beside the fireplace
Take that look from off your face
You ain't ever gonna burn my heart out
***
So Sally can wait, she knows it's too late as we're walking on by
Her soul slides away, "But don't look back in anger", I heard you say
***
Take me to the place where you go
Where nobody knows if it's night or day
Please don't put your life in the hands
Of a Rock n Roll band
Who'll throw it all away
***
Gonna start the revolution from my bed
'Coz you said the brains I had went to my head
Step outside 'coz summertime's in bloom
Stand up beside the fireplace, take that look from off your face
'Coz you ain't ever gonna burn my heart out
***
So Sally can wait
She knows it's too late as she's walking on by
My soul slides away
"But don't look back in anger", I heard you say
***
So Sally can wait
She knows it's too late as we're walking on by
Her soul slides away
"But don't look back in anger", I heard you say
***
So Sally can wait
She knows it's too late as she's walking on by
My soul slides away
"But don't look back in anger, don't look back in anger"
I heard you say, "at least not today"