Slip inside the eye of your mind Don't you know you might find A better place to play You said that you'd never been All the things that you've seen Will slowly fade away *** So I'll start the revolution from my bed Cos you said the brains I had went to my head Step outside 'coz summertime's in bloom Stand up beside the fireplace Take that look from off your face You ain't ever gonna burn my heart out *** So Sally can wait, she knows it's too late as we're walking on by Her soul slides away, "But don't look back in anger", I heard you say *** Take me to the place where you go Where nobody knows if it's night or day Please don't put your life in the hands Of a Rock n Roll band Who'll throw it all away *** Gonna start the revolution from my bed 'Coz you said the brains I had went to my head Step outside 'coz summertime's in bloom Stand up beside the fireplace, take that look from off your face 'Coz you ain't ever gonna burn my heart out *** So Sally can wait She knows it's too late as she's walking on by My soul slides away "But don't look back in anger", I heard you say *** So Sally can wait She knows it's too late as we're walking on by Her soul slides away "But don't look back in anger", I heard you say *** So Sally can wait She knows it's too late as she's walking on by My soul slides away "But don't look back in anger, don't look back in anger" I heard you say, "at least not today"