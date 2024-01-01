Live Forever Şarkı Sözleri
Maybe I don't really wanna know
How your garden grows ‘cause I just wanna fly
Lately did you ever feel the pain
In the morning rain as it soaks you to the bone
Maybe I just want to fly,
Wanna live, I dont wanna die
Maybe I just want to breathe
Maybe I just don't believe
Maybe you're the same as me
We see things they'll never see
You and I are gonna live forever
***
I said maybe I don't really wanna know
How your garden grows ‘cause I just wanna fly
Lately did you ever feel the pain
In the morning rain as it soaks you to the bone
***
Maybe I will never be
All the things that I wanna be
But now is not the time to cry
Now's the time to find out why
I think you're the same as me
We see things they'll never see
You and I are gonna live forever
***
Maybe I don't really want to know
How your garden grows ‘cause I just wanna fly
Lately did you ever feel the pain
In the morning rain as it soaks you to the bone
Maybe I just want to fly,
Wanna live, I dont wanna die
Maybe I just want to breathe
Maybe I just don't believe
Maybe you're the same as me
We see things they'll never see
You and I are gonna live forever
We're gonna live forever
Gonna live forever …