Maybe I don't really wanna know How your garden grows ‘cause I just wanna fly Lately did you ever feel the pain In the morning rain as it soaks you to the bone Maybe I just want to fly, Wanna live, I dont wanna die Maybe I just want to breathe Maybe I just don't believe Maybe you're the same as me We see things they'll never see You and I are gonna live forever *** I said maybe I don't really wanna know How your garden grows ‘cause I just wanna fly Lately did you ever feel the pain In the morning rain as it soaks you to the bone *** Maybe I will never be All the things that I wanna be But now is not the time to cry Now's the time to find out why I think you're the same as me We see things they'll never see You and I are gonna live forever *** Maybe I don't really want to know How your garden grows ‘cause I just wanna fly Lately did you ever feel the pain In the morning rain as it soaks you to the bone Maybe I just want to fly, Wanna live, I dont wanna die Maybe I just want to breathe Maybe I just don't believe Maybe you're the same as me We see things they'll never see You and I are gonna live forever We're gonna live forever Gonna live forever …