Made a meal and threw it up on Sunday I’ve got a lot of things to learn Said I would and I'll be leaving one day Before my heart starts to burn *** So what's the matter with you? Sing me something new... don't you know the Cold and wind and rain don't know They only seem to come and go away *** Times are hard when things have got no meaning I’ve found a key upon the floor Maybe you and I will not believe in The things we find behind the door *** So what's the matter with you? Sing me something new... don't you know the Cold and wind and rain don't know They only seem to come and go away *** Stand by me - nobody knows the way it's gonna be Stand by me - nobody knows the way it's gonna be Stand by me - nobody knows the way it's gonna be Stand by me - nobody knows Yeah, nobody knows... The way it's gonna be *** If you're leaving will you take me with you? I'm tired of talking on my phone There is one thing I can never give you My heart will never be your home *** So what's the matter with you? Sing me something new.. don't you know The cold and wind and rain don't know They only seem to come and go away *** Stand by me - nobody knows the way it's gonna be Stand by me - nobody knows the way it's gonna be Stand by me - nobody knows the way it's gonna be Stand by me - nobody knows Yeah, nobody knows... The way it's gonna be The way it's gonna be yeah... Maybe I can see yeah.... *** Don't you know the Cold and wind and rain don't know They only seem to come and go away *** Stand by me - nobody knows the way it's gonna be Stand by me - nobody knows the way it's gonna be Stand by me - nobody knows the way it's gonna be Stand by me - nobody knows Yeah, God only knows The way it's gonna be