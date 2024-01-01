Stand By Me Şarkı Sözleri
Oasis Stand By Me şarkı sözleri 7/24dinle.com'da! Birçok kişinin aklında yer edinen Oasis Stand By Me şarkı sözleri ve nakaratı dinleyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. Sanatçının hayranları tarafından en çok beğeni alan şarkıları arasında bulunan Stand By Me sözlerine buradan ulaşabilirsiniz. Ayrıca dilediğiniz sosyal medya platformundan sözleri paylaşabilirsiniz.
Tüm Şarkıları
-
Made a meal and threw it up on Sunday
I’ve got a lot of things to learn
Said I would and I'll be leaving one day
Before my heart starts to burn
***
So what's the matter with you?
Sing me something new... don't you know the
Cold and wind and rain don't know
They only seem to come and go away
***
Times are hard when things have got no meaning
I’ve found a key upon the floor
Maybe you and I will not believe in
The things we find behind the door
***
So what's the matter with you?
Sing me something new... don't you know the
Cold and wind and rain don't know
They only seem to come and go away
***
Stand by me - nobody knows the way it's gonna be
Stand by me - nobody knows the way it's gonna be
Stand by me - nobody knows the way it's gonna be
Stand by me - nobody knows
Yeah, nobody knows...
The way it's gonna be
***
If you're leaving will you take me with you?
I'm tired of talking on my phone
There is one thing I can never give you
My heart will never be your home
***
So what's the matter with you?
Sing me something new.. don't you know
The cold and wind and rain don't know
They only seem to come and go away
***
Stand by me - nobody knows the way it's gonna be
Stand by me - nobody knows the way it's gonna be
Stand by me - nobody knows the way it's gonna be
Stand by me - nobody knows
Yeah, nobody knows...
The way it's gonna be
The way it's gonna be yeah...
Maybe I can see yeah....
***
Don't you know the
Cold and wind and rain don't know
They only seem to come and go away
***
Stand by me - nobody knows the way it's gonna be
Stand by me - nobody knows the way it's gonna be
Stand by me - nobody knows the way it's gonna be
Stand by me - nobody knows
Yeah, God only knows
The way it's gonna be