I need to be myself I can't be no-one else I'm feeling supersonic Give me gin and tonic You can have it all but how much do you want it? *** You make me laugh Give me your autograph Can I ride with you in your BMW? You can sail with me in my yellow submarine *** You need to find out Cause no-one's gonna tell you What I'm on about You need to find a way For what you want to say But before tomorrow *** Cause my friend said he'd take you home He sits in a corner all alone He lives under a waterfall Nobody can see him Nobody can ever hear him call Nobody can ever hear him call *** You need to be yourself You can't be no-one else I know a girl called Elsa She's into Alka-Seltzer She sniffs it through a cane on a supersonic train *** And she makes me laugh I got her autograph She done it with a doctor On a helicopter She's sniffing in a tissue Selling the Big Issue *** When she finds out No-one's gonna tell her what I'm on about You need to find a way For what you want to say But before tomorrow *** Cause my friend said he'd take you home He sits in a corner all alone He lives under a waterfall Nobody can see him Nobody can ever hear him call Nobody can ever hear him call