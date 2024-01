I'm free to be whatever I Whatever I choose And I'll sing the blues if I want *** I'm free to say whatever I Whatever I like If it's wrong or right it's alright *** Always seems to me You only see what people want you to see How long's it gonna be Before we get on the bus And cause no fuss Get a grip on yourself It don't cost much *** Free to be whatever you Whatever you say If it comes my way it's alright *** You're free to be wherever you Wherever you please You can shoot the breeze if you want *** It always seems to me You only see what people want you to see How long's it gonna be Before we get on the bus And cause no fuss Get a grip on yourself It don't cost much *** I'm free to be whatever I Whatever I choose And I'll sing the blues if I want *** Here in my mind You know you might find Something that you You thought you once knew But now it's all gone And you know it's no fun Yeah I know it's no fun Oh I know it's no fun *** I'm free to be whatever I Whatever I choose And I'll sing the blues if I want *** I'm free to be whatever I Whatever I choose And I'll sing the blues if I want *** Whatever you do Whatever you say Yeah I know it's alright *** Whatever you do Whatever you say Yeah I know it's alright