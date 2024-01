Today is gonna be the day That they're gonna throw it back to you By now you should've somehow Realized what you gotta do I don't believe that anybody Feels the way I do about you now *** Backbeat the word was on the street That the fire in your heart is out I'm sure you've heard it all before But you never really had a doubt I don't believe that anybody feels The way I do about you now *** And all the roads we have to walk are winding And all the lights that lead us there are blinding There are many things that I would Like to say to you I don't know how *** Because maybe You're gonna be the one that saves me And after all You're my wonderwall. *** Today was gonna be the day But they'll never throw it back to you By now you should've somehow Realized what you're not to do I don't believe that anybody Feels the way I do About you now. *** And all the roads that lead you there are winding And all the lights that light the way are blinding There are many things that I would like to say to you I don't know how *** I said maybe You're gonna be the one that saves me. And after all You're my wonderwall *** I said maybe You're gonna be the one that saves me And after all You're my wonderwall *** Said maybe You're gonna be the one that saves me You're gonna be the one that saves me You're gonna be the one that saves me