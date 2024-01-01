Olivia Rodrigo

Hey
***
Haven't heard from you in a couple of months
But I'm out right now, and I'm all fucked up
And you're callin' my phone, you're all alone
And I'm sensin' some undertone
***
And I'm right here with all my friends
But you're sendin' me your new address
And I know we're done, I know we're through
But, God, when I look at you
***
My brain goes, "Ah"
Can't hear my thoughts (I cannot hear my thoughts)
Like blah-blah-blah (blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah)
Should probably not
I should probably, probably not
I should probably, probably not
***
Seein' you tonight, it's a bad idea, right?
Seein' you tonight, it's a bad idea, right?
Seein' you tonight, it's a bad idea, right?
Seein' you tonight, fuck it, it's fine
***
Yes, I know that he's my ex, but can't two people reconnect?
"I only see him as a friend, " the biggest lie I ever said
Oh, yes, I know that he's my ex, but can't two people reconnect?
I only see him as a friend, I just tripped and fell into his bed
***
Now I'm gettin' in the car, wreckin' all my plans
I know I should stop-, but I can't
And I told my friends I was asleep
But I never said where or in whose sheets
***
And I pull up to your place, on the second floor
And you're standin', smiling at the door
And I'm sure I've seen much hotter men
But I really can't remember when
***
My brain goes, "Ah"
Can't hear my thoughts (I cannot hear my thoughts)
Like blah-blah-blah (blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah)
Should probably not
I should probably, probably not
I should probably, probably not
***
Seein' you tonight, it's a bad idea, right?
Seein' you tonight, it's a bad idea, right?
Seein' you tonight, it's a bad idea, right?
Seein' you tonight, fuck it, it's fine
***
Yes, I know that he's my ex, but can't two people reconnect?
"I only see him as a friend, " the biggest lie I ever said
Oh, yes, I know that he's my ex, but can't two people reconnect?
I only see him as a friend, I just tripped and fell into his bed
***
Oh, yes, I know that he's my ex
Can't two people reconnect?
***
The biggest lie I ever said
***
I just tripped and fell into his bed
***
My brain goes, "Ah"
***
Can't hear my thoughts
The biggest lie I ever said
My brain goes, "Ah"
Can't hear my thoughts
I just tripped and fell into his bed
***
Thoughts
Blah
Thoughts
Blah