Olivia Rodrigo

Hey *** Haven't heard from you in a couple of months But I'm out right now, and I'm all fucked up And you're callin' my phone, you're all alone And I'm sensin' some undertone *** And I'm right here with all my friends But you're sendin' me your new address And I know we're done, I know we're through But, God, when I look at you *** My brain goes, "Ah" Can't hear my thoughts (I cannot hear my thoughts) Like blah-blah-blah (blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah) Should probably not I should probably, probably not I should probably, probably not *** Seein' you tonight, it's a bad idea, right? Seein' you tonight, it's a bad idea, right? Seein' you tonight, it's a bad idea, right? Seein' you tonight, fuck it, it's fine *** Yes, I know that he's my ex, but can't two people reconnect? "I only see him as a friend, " the biggest lie I ever said Oh, yes, I know that he's my ex, but can't two people reconnect? I only see him as a friend, I just tripped and fell into his bed *** Now I'm gettin' in the car, wreckin' all my plans I know I should stop-, but I can't And I told my friends I was asleep But I never said where or in whose sheets *** And I pull up to your place, on the second floor And you're standin', smiling at the door And I'm sure I've seen much hotter men But I really can't remember when *** My brain goes, "Ah" Can't hear my thoughts (I cannot hear my thoughts) Like blah-blah-blah (blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah) Should probably not I should probably, probably not I should probably, probably not *** Seein' you tonight, it's a bad idea, right? Seein' you tonight, it's a bad idea, right? Seein' you tonight, it's a bad idea, right? Seein' you tonight, fuck it, it's fine *** Yes, I know that he's my ex, but can't two people reconnect? "I only see him as a friend, " the biggest lie I ever said Oh, yes, I know that he's my ex, but can't two people reconnect? I only see him as a friend, I just tripped and fell into his bed *** Oh, yes, I know that he's my ex Can't two people reconnect? *** The biggest lie I ever said *** I just tripped and fell into his bed *** My brain goes, "Ah" *** Can't hear my thoughts The biggest lie I ever said My brain goes, "Ah" Can't hear my thoughts I just tripped and fell into his bed *** Thoughts Blah Thoughts Blah