Olivia Rodrigo

-
Car rides to Malibu
Strawberry ice cream
One spoon for two
And trading jackets
Laughing 'bout how small it looks on you
(Ha-ha-ha-ha, ha-ha-ha-ha, ha-ha-ha-ha)
Watching reruns of Glee
Being annoying
Singing in harmony
I bet she's bragging
To all her friends, saying you're so unique, hmm
***
So when you gonna tell her
That we did that, too?
She thinks it's special
But it's all reused
That was our place, I found it first
I made the jokes you tell to her when she's with you
***
Do you get déjà vu when she's with you?
Do you get déjà vu? (Ah), hmm
Do you get déjà vu, huh?
***
Do you call her
Almost say my name?
'Cause let's be honest
We kinda do sound the same
Another actress
I hate to think that I was just your type
***
I'll bet that she knows Billy Joel
'Cause you played her "Uptown Girl"
You're singing it together
Now I bet you even tell her
How you love her
In between the chorus and the verse (ooh) (I love you)
***
So when you gonna tell her
That we did that, too?
She thinks it's special
But it's all reused
That was the show we talked about
Played you the song she's singing now when she's with you
***
Do you get déjà vu when she's with you?
Do you get déjà vu? Oh
Do you get déjà vu?
***
Strawberry ice cream in Malibu
Don't act like we didn't do that shit, too
You're trading jackets like we used to do
(Yeah, everything is all reused)
Play her piano, but she doesn't know (oh, oh)
That I was the one who taught you Billy Joel (oh)
A different girl now, but there's nothing new
(I know you get déjà vu)
-
Well, good for you, I guess you moved on really easily
You found a new girl, and it only took a couple weeks
Remember when you said that you wanted to give me the world? (World?)
And good for you, I guess that you've been working on yourself
I guess that therapist I found for you, she really helped
Now you can be a better man for your brand-new girl (girl)
***
Well, good for you, you look happy and healthy
Not me, if you ever cared to ask
Good for you, you're doing great out there without me, baby
God, I wish that I could do that
I've lost my mind, I've spent the night crying on the floor of my bathroom
But you're so unaffected, I really don't get it
But I guess good for you
***
Well, good for you, I guess you're getting everything you want (ah)
You bought a new car and your career's really taking off (ah)
It's like we never even happened
Baby, what the fuck is up with that? (Ha)
And good for you, it's like you never even met me
Remember when you swore to God I was the only person who ever got you?
Well, screw that and screw you
You will never have to hurt the way you know that I do
***
Well, good for you, you look happy and healthy
Not me, if you ever cared to ask
Good for you, you're doing great out there without me, baby
God, I wish that I could do that
I've lost my mind, I've spent the night crying on the floor of my bathroom
But you're so unaffected, I really don't get it
But I guess good for you
***
Ah-ah-ah-ah
Ah-ah-ah-ah
***
Maybe I'm too emotional
But your apathy is like a wound in salt
Maybe I'm too emotional
Or maybe you never cared at all
Maybe I'm too emotional
Your apathy is like a wound in salt
Maybe I'm too emotional
Or maybe you never cared at all
***
Well, good for you, you look happy and healthy
Not me, if you ever cared to ask
Good for you, you're doing great out there without me, baby
Like a damn sociopath!
I've lost my mind, I've spent the night crying on the floor of my bathroom
But you're so unaffected, I really don't get it
But I guess good for you
***
Well, good for you, I guess you moved on really easily
-
I kinda wanna throw my phone across the room
'Cause all I see are girls too good to be true
With paper-white teeth and perfect bodies
Wish I didn't care
***
I know their beauty's not my lack
But it feels like that weight is on my back
And I can't let it go
***
Co-comparison is killing me slowly
I think, I think too much
'Bout kids who don't know me
I'm so sick of myself
I'd rather be, rather be
Anyone, anyone else
My jealousy, jealousy
Started following me (he-he-he, he-he)
Started following me (he-he-he, he-he)
***
And I see everyone getting all the things I want
And I'm happy for them, but then again, I'm not
Just cool vintage clothes and vacation photos
I can't stand it, oh, God, I sound crazy
***
Their win is not my loss
I know it's true
But I can't help getting caught up in it all
***
Co-co-comparison is killing me slowly
I think, I think too much
'Bout kids who don't know me
I'm so sick of myself
I'd rather be, rather be
Anyone, anyone else
My jealousy, jealousy (yeah)
***
All your friends are so cool, you go out every night
In your daddy's nice car, yeah, you're living the life
Got a pretty face, a pretty boyfriend too
I wanna be you so bad, and I don't even know you
All I see is what I should be
Happier, prettier, jealousy, jealousy
All I see is what I should be
I'm losing it, all I get's, jealousy, jealousy
***
Co-comparison is killing me slowly
I think, I think too much
'Bout kids who don't know me
And I'm so sick of myself
I'd rather be, rather be (oh, oh)
Anyone, anyone else (anybody else)
Jealousy, jealousy
***
Oh, I'm so sick of myself
I'd rather be, rather be (oh-oh)
Anyone, anyone else
Jealousy, jealousy
Started following me
-
Know that I loved you so bad
I let you treat me like that
I was your willing accomplice, honey
***
And I watched as you fled the scene
Doe-eyed as you buried me
One heart broke, four hands bloody
***
Those things I did
Just so I could call you mine
The things you did
Well, I hope I was your favorite crime
***
You used me as an alibi
I crossed my heart as you crossed the line
And I defended you to all my friends
***
And now, every time a siren sounds
I wonder if you're around
'Cause you know that I'd do it all again
***
All the things I did
Just so I could call you mine
The things you did
Well, I hope I was your favorite crime
***
It's bittersweet to think about the damage that we do
'Cause I was going down, but I was doing it with you
Yeah, everything we broke, and all the trouble that we made
But I say that I hate you with a smile on my face
***
Oh, look what we became
***
All the things I did
Just so I could call you mine
All the things you did
Well, I hope I was your favorite crime
***
Your favorite crime
Your favorite crime
'Cause baby, you were mine
-
We broke up a month ago
Your friends aren't mine, you know, I know
You've moved on, found someone new
One more girl who brings out the better in you
And I thought my heart was detached
From all the sunlight of our past
But she's so sweet, she's so pretty
Does she mean you forgot about me?
***
Oh, I hope you're happy
But not like how you were with me
I'm selfish, I know, I can't let you go
So find someone great, but don't find no one better
I hope you're happy, but don't be happier
***
And do you tell her she's the most beautiful girl you've ever seen?
And promise three words you know you'll never mean
Remember when I believed
You meant it when you said it first to me?
And now I'm pickin' her apart
Like cuttin' her down make you miss my wretched heart
But she's beautiful, she looks kind
She probably gives you butterflies
***
I hope you're happy
But not like how you were with me
I'm selfish, I know, I can't let you go
So find someone great, but don't find no one better
I hope you're happy, I wish you all the best, really
Say you love her, baby, just not like you loved me
And think of me fondly when your hands are on her
I hope you're happy, but don't be happier
***
Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh
Ooh-ooh, ooh
Ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
***
I hope you're happy
Just not like how you were with me
I'm selfish, I know, can't let you go
So find someone great, but don't find no one better
I hope you're happy, but don't be happier
-
Ooh-ooh-ooh
Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah
***
Brown guilty eyes and little white lies
Yeah, I played dumb but I always knew
That you'd talk to her, maybe did even worse
I kept quiet so I could keep you
***
And ain't it funny
How you ran to her
The second that we called it quits?
***
And ain't it funny
How you said you were friends?
Now it sure as hell don't look like it
***
You betrayed me
And I know that you'll never feel sorry
For the way I hurt, yeah
You'd talk to her
When we were together
Loved you at your worst
But that didn't matter
***
It took you two weeks
To go off and date her
Guess you didn't cheat
But you're still a traitor
***
Now you bring her around
Just to shut me down
Show her off like she's a new trophy
***
And I know if you were true
There's no damn way that you
Could fall in love with somebody that quickly
***
Ain't it funny
All the twisted games
All the questions you used to avoid?
***
Ain't it funny?
Remember I brought her up
And you told me I was paranoid
***
You betrayed me
And I know that you'll never feel sorry
For the way I hurt, yeah
You'd talk to her
When we were together
Loved you at your worst
But that didn't matter
***
It took you two weeks
To go off and date her
Guess you didn't cheat
But you're still a traitor
***
God, I wish that you had thought this through
Before I went and fell in love with you
(Ah-ah-ah)
When she's sleeping in the bed we made
Don't you dare forget about the way
***
You betrayed me
'Cause I know that you'll never feel sorry
For the way I hurt, yeah
You'd talk to her
When we were together
You gave me your word
But that didn't matter
***
It took you two weeks
To go off and date her
Guess you didn't cheat
But you're still
You're still a traitor (ah-ah-ah)
Yeah, you're still a traitor
***
Ooh-ooh-ooh
God, I wish that you had thought this through
Before I went and fell in love with you
-
I got my driver's license last week
Just like we always talked about
'Cause you were so excited for me
To finally drive up to your house
But today I drove through the suburbs
Cryin' 'cause you weren't around
***
And you're probably with that blonde girl
Who always made me doubt
She's so much older than me
She's everything I'm insecure about
Yeah, today I drove through the suburbs
'Cause how could I ever love someone else?
***
And I know we weren't perfect but I've never felt this way for no one
And I just can't imagine how you could be so okay now that I'm gone
Guess you didn't mean what you wrote in that song about me
'Cause you said forever, now I drive alone past your street
***
And all my friends are tired
Of hearing how much I miss you, but
I kinda feel sorry for them
'Cause they'll never know you the way that I do, yeah
Today I drove through the suburbs
And pictured I was driving home to you
***
And I know we weren't perfect
But I've never felt this way for no one, oh
And I just can't imagine how you could be so okay now that I'm gone
I guess you didn't mean what you wrote in that song about me
'Cause you said forever, now I drive alone past your street
***
Red lights, stop signs
I still see your face in the white cars, front yards
Can't drive past the places we used to go to
'Cause I still fuckin' love you, babe (ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh)
Sidewalks we crossed
I still hear your voice in the traffic, we're laughing
Over all the noise
God, I'm so blue, know we're through
But I still fuckin' love you, babe (ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh)
***
I know we weren't perfect but I've never felt this way for no one
And I just can't imagine how you could be so okay now that I'm gone
'Cause you didn't mean what you wrote in that song about me
'Cause you said forever, now I drive alone past your street
Yeah, you said forever, now I drive alone past your street