Olivia Rodrigo

deja vu Car rides to Malibu Strawberry ice cream One spoon for two And trading jackets Laughing 'bout how small it looks on you (Ha-ha-ha-ha, ha-ha-ha-ha, ha-ha-ha-ha) Watching reruns of Glee Being annoying Singing in harmony I bet she's bragging To all her friends, saying you're so unique, hmm *** So when you gonna tell her That we did that, too? She thinks it's special But it's all reused That was our place, I found it first I made the jokes you tell to her when she's with you *** Do you get déjà vu when she's with you? Do you get déjà vu? (Ah), hmm Do you get déjà vu, huh? *** Do you call her Almost say my name? 'Cause let's be honest We kinda do sound the same Another actress I hate to think that I was just your type *** I'll bet that she knows Billy Joel 'Cause you played her "Uptown Girl" You're singing it together Now I bet you even tell her How you love her In between the chorus and the verse (ooh) (I love you) *** So when you gonna tell her That we did that, too? She thinks it's special But it's all reused That was the show we talked about Played you the song she's singing now when she's with you *** Do you get déjà vu when she's with you? Do you get déjà vu? Oh Do you get déjà vu? *** Strawberry ice cream in Malibu Don't act like we didn't do that shit, too You're trading jackets like we used to do (Yeah, everything is all reused) Play her piano, but she doesn't know (oh, oh) That I was the one who taught you Billy Joel (oh) A different girl now, but there's nothing new (I know you get déjà vu)

Good 4 U Well, good for you, I guess you moved on really easily You found a new girl, and it only took a couple weeks Remember when you said that you wanted to give me the world? (World?) And good for you, I guess that you've been working on yourself I guess that therapist I found for you, she really helped Now you can be a better man for your brand-new girl (girl) *** Well, good for you, you look happy and healthy Not me, if you ever cared to ask Good for you, you're doing great out there without me, baby God, I wish that I could do that I've lost my mind, I've spent the night crying on the floor of my bathroom But you're so unaffected, I really don't get it But I guess good for you *** Well, good for you, I guess you're getting everything you want (ah) You bought a new car and your career's really taking off (ah) It's like we never even happened Baby, what the fuck is up with that? (Ha) And good for you, it's like you never even met me Remember when you swore to God I was the only person who ever got you? Well, screw that and screw you You will never have to hurt the way you know that I do *** Well, good for you, you look happy and healthy Not me, if you ever cared to ask Good for you, you're doing great out there without me, baby God, I wish that I could do that I've lost my mind, I've spent the night crying on the floor of my bathroom But you're so unaffected, I really don't get it But I guess good for you *** Ah-ah-ah-ah Ah-ah-ah-ah *** Maybe I'm too emotional But your apathy is like a wound in salt Maybe I'm too emotional Or maybe you never cared at all Maybe I'm too emotional Your apathy is like a wound in salt Maybe I'm too emotional Or maybe you never cared at all *** Well, good for you, you look happy and healthy Not me, if you ever cared to ask Good for you, you're doing great out there without me, baby Like a damn sociopath! I've lost my mind, I've spent the night crying on the floor of my bathroom But you're so unaffected, I really don't get it But I guess good for you *** Well, good for you, I guess you moved on really easily

jealousy, jealousy I kinda wanna throw my phone across the room 'Cause all I see are girls too good to be true With paper-white teeth and perfect bodies Wish I didn't care *** I know their beauty's not my lack But it feels like that weight is on my back And I can't let it go *** Co-comparison is killing me slowly I think, I think too much 'Bout kids who don't know me I'm so sick of myself I'd rather be, rather be Anyone, anyone else My jealousy, jealousy Started following me (he-he-he, he-he) Started following me (he-he-he, he-he) *** And I see everyone getting all the things I want And I'm happy for them, but then again, I'm not Just cool vintage clothes and vacation photos I can't stand it, oh, God, I sound crazy *** Their win is not my loss I know it's true But I can't help getting caught up in it all *** Co-co-comparison is killing me slowly I think, I think too much 'Bout kids who don't know me I'm so sick of myself I'd rather be, rather be Anyone, anyone else My jealousy, jealousy (yeah) *** All your friends are so cool, you go out every night In your daddy's nice car, yeah, you're living the life Got a pretty face, a pretty boyfriend too I wanna be you so bad, and I don't even know you All I see is what I should be Happier, prettier, jealousy, jealousy All I see is what I should be I'm losing it, all I get's, jealousy, jealousy *** Co-comparison is killing me slowly I think, I think too much 'Bout kids who don't know me And I'm so sick of myself I'd rather be, rather be (oh, oh) Anyone, anyone else (anybody else) Jealousy, jealousy *** Oh, I'm so sick of myself I'd rather be, rather be (oh-oh) Anyone, anyone else Jealousy, jealousy Started following me

favorite crime Know that I loved you so bad I let you treat me like that I was your willing accomplice, honey *** And I watched as you fled the scene Doe-eyed as you buried me One heart broke, four hands bloody *** Those things I did Just so I could call you mine The things you did Well, I hope I was your favorite crime *** You used me as an alibi I crossed my heart as you crossed the line And I defended you to all my friends *** And now, every time a siren sounds I wonder if you're around 'Cause you know that I'd do it all again *** All the things I did Just so I could call you mine The things you did Well, I hope I was your favorite crime *** It's bittersweet to think about the damage that we do 'Cause I was going down, but I was doing it with you Yeah, everything we broke, and all the trouble that we made But I say that I hate you with a smile on my face *** Oh, look what we became *** All the things I did Just so I could call you mine All the things you did Well, I hope I was your favorite crime *** Your favorite crime Your favorite crime 'Cause baby, you were mine

happier We broke up a month ago Your friends aren't mine, you know, I know You've moved on, found someone new One more girl who brings out the better in you And I thought my heart was detached From all the sunlight of our past But she's so sweet, she's so pretty Does she mean you forgot about me? *** Oh, I hope you're happy But not like how you were with me I'm selfish, I know, I can't let you go So find someone great, but don't find no one better I hope you're happy, but don't be happier *** And do you tell her she's the most beautiful girl you've ever seen? And promise three words you know you'll never mean Remember when I believed You meant it when you said it first to me? And now I'm pickin' her apart Like cuttin' her down make you miss my wretched heart But she's beautiful, she looks kind She probably gives you butterflies *** I hope you're happy But not like how you were with me I'm selfish, I know, I can't let you go So find someone great, but don't find no one better I hope you're happy, I wish you all the best, really Say you love her, baby, just not like you loved me And think of me fondly when your hands are on her I hope you're happy, but don't be happier *** Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh Ooh-ooh, ooh Ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh *** I hope you're happy Just not like how you were with me I'm selfish, I know, can't let you go So find someone great, but don't find no one better I hope you're happy, but don't be happier

traitor Ooh-ooh-ooh Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah *** Brown guilty eyes and little white lies Yeah, I played dumb but I always knew That you'd talk to her, maybe did even worse I kept quiet so I could keep you *** And ain't it funny How you ran to her The second that we called it quits? *** And ain't it funny How you said you were friends? Now it sure as hell don't look like it *** You betrayed me And I know that you'll never feel sorry For the way I hurt, yeah You'd talk to her When we were together Loved you at your worst But that didn't matter *** It took you two weeks To go off and date her Guess you didn't cheat But you're still a traitor *** Now you bring her around Just to shut me down Show her off like she's a new trophy *** And I know if you were true There's no damn way that you Could fall in love with somebody that quickly *** Ain't it funny All the twisted games All the questions you used to avoid? *** Ain't it funny? Remember I brought her up And you told me I was paranoid *** You betrayed me And I know that you'll never feel sorry For the way I hurt, yeah You'd talk to her When we were together Loved you at your worst But that didn't matter *** It took you two weeks To go off and date her Guess you didn't cheat But you're still a traitor *** God, I wish that you had thought this through Before I went and fell in love with you (Ah-ah-ah) When she's sleeping in the bed we made Don't you dare forget about the way *** You betrayed me 'Cause I know that you'll never feel sorry For the way I hurt, yeah You'd talk to her When we were together You gave me your word But that didn't matter *** It took you two weeks To go off and date her Guess you didn't cheat But you're still You're still a traitor (ah-ah-ah) Yeah, you're still a traitor *** Ooh-ooh-ooh God, I wish that you had thought this through Before I went and fell in love with you