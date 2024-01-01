Önder Focan

All the things that we shared In that old place where we met Sometimes happy, sometimes sad All those beautiful times that we had Whenever i remember On August or on September Those moments of poetry Maybe the finest things to me When i heard the bad news of the fire Lost of the people i admired I feel so very bad or i feel so upset Missing all those guys I can't forget I will never forget All those writers and poets Time and again i expect We'll remember them all with respect All the things that we shared In that old place where we met Sometimes happy, sometimes sad All those beautiful times that we had Whenever i remember On August or on September Those moments of poetry Maybe the finest things to me When i heard the bad news of the fire Lost of the people i admired I feel so very bad or i feel so upset Missing all those guys I can't forget I will never forget All those writers and poets Time and again i expect We'll remember them all with respect