Jazz I Hear Şarkı Sözleri
Önder Focan Jazz I Hear şarkı sözleri 7/24dinle.com'da! Birçok kişinin aklında yer edinen Önder Focan Jazz I Hear şarkı sözleri ve nakaratı dinleyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. Sanatçının hayranları tarafından en çok beğeni alan şarkıları arasında bulunan Jazz I Hear sözlerine buradan ulaşabilirsiniz. Ayrıca dilediğiniz sosyal medya platformundan sözleri paylaşabilirsiniz.
Tüm Şarkıları
-
All the things that we shared
In that old place where we met
Sometimes happy, sometimes sad
All those beautiful times that we had
Whenever i remember
On August or on September
Those moments of poetry
Maybe the finest things to me
When i heard the bad news of the fire
Lost of the people i admired
I feel so very bad or i feel so upset
Missing all those guys
I can't forget
I will never forget
All those writers and poets
Time and again i expect
We'll remember them all with respect
All the things that we shared
In that old place where we met
Sometimes happy, sometimes sad
All those beautiful times that we had
Whenever i remember
On August or on September
Those moments of poetry
Maybe the finest things to me
When i heard the bad news of the fire
Lost of the people i admired
I feel so very bad or i feel so upset
Missing all those guys
I can't forget
I will never forget
All those writers and poets
Time and again i expect
We'll remember them all with respect