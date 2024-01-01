One Republic

I'm holding on your rope, Got me ten feet off the ground. And I'm hearing what you say, But I just can't make a sound. You tell me that you need me, Then you go and cut me down. But wait... You tell me that you're sorry, Didn't think I'd turn around. And say... That it's too late to apologize. It's too late... I said it's too late to apologize. It's too late... Too late, oh-ho-oh *** I'd take another chance, Take a fall, take a shot for you. I need you like a heart needs a beat, But it's nothing new, yeah. I loved you with a fire red, Now it's turning blue. And you say... Sorry, like an angel Heaven let me think was you. But I'm afraid... Too late, oh-ho-oh *** It's too late to apologize. It's too late... I said it's too late to apologize. It's too late... Too late, oh-ho-oh *** It's too late to apologize. It's too late... I said it's too late to apologize. It's too late... Too late, oh-ho-oh *** I said it's too late to apologize. It's too late... I said it's too late to apologize. It's too late... Too late, oh-ho-oh *** I'm holding on your rope, Got me ten feet off the ground.