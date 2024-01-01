One Republic

Lately, I've been, I've been losing sleep Dreaming about the things that we could be But baby, I've been, I've been praying hard, Said, no more counting dollars We'll be counting stars, yeah we'll be counting stars *** I see this life like a swinging vine Swing my heart across the line And my face is flashing signs Seek it out and you shall find Old, but I'm not that old Young, but I'm not that bold I don't think the world is sold I'm just doing what we're told I feel something so right Doing the wrong thing I feel something so wrong Doing the right thing I couldn't lie, couldn't lie, couldn't lie, Everything that kills me makes me feel alive *** Lately, I've been, I've been losing sleep Dreaming about the things that we could be But baby, I've been, I've been praying hard, Said, no more counting dollars We'll be counting stars *** Lately, I've been, I've been losing sleep Dreaming about the things that we could be But baby, I've been, I've been praying hard, Said, no more counting dollars We'll be, we'll be counting stars *** I feel the love and I feel it burn Down this river, every time Hope is a four-letter word Make that money, watch it burn Old, but I'm not that old Young, but I'm not that bold I don't think the world is sold I'm just doing what we're told I feel something so wrong Doing the right thing I couldn't lie, couldn't lie, couldn't lie Everything that downs me makes me wanna fly *** Lately, I've been, I've been losing sleep Dreaming about the things that we could be But baby, I've been, I've been playing hard, Said, no more counting dollars We'll be counting stars *** Lately, I've been, I've been losing sleep Dreaming about the things that we could be But baby, I've been, I've been playing hard, Said, no more counting dollars We'll be, we'll be counting stars *** Take that money Watch it burn Sink in the river The lessons are learnt *** Take that money Watch it burn Sink in the river The lessons are learnt *** Take that money Watch it burn Sink in the river The lessons are learnt *** Take that money Watch it burn Sink in the river The lessons are learnt *** Everything that kills me makes feel alive *** Lately, I've been, I've been losing sleep Dreaming about the things that we could be But baby, I've been, I've been playing hard, Said, no more counting dollars We'll be counting stars *** Lately, I've been, I've been losing sleep Dreaming about the things that we could be But baby, I've been, I've been playing hard, Said, no more counting dollars We'll be, we'll be, counting stars *** Take that money Watch it burn Sink in the river The lessons are learnt *** Take that money Watch it burn Sink in the river The lessons are learnt *** Take that money Watch it burn Sink in the river The lessons are learnt *** Take that money Watch it burn Sink in the river The lessons are learnt