One Republic

Lately, I've been, I've been losing sleep
Dreaming about the things that we could be
But baby, I've been, I've been praying hard,
Said, no more counting dollars
We'll be counting stars, yeah we'll be counting stars
***
I see this life like a swinging vine
Swing my heart across the line
And my face is flashing signs
Seek it out and you shall find
Old, but I'm not that old
Young, but I'm not that bold
I don't think the world is sold
I'm just doing what we're told
I feel something so right
Doing the wrong thing
I feel something so wrong
Doing the right thing
I couldn't lie, couldn't lie, couldn't lie,
Everything that kills me makes me feel alive
***
Lately, I've been, I've been losing sleep
Dreaming about the things that we could be
But baby, I've been, I've been praying hard,
Said, no more counting dollars
We'll be counting stars
***
Lately, I've been, I've been losing sleep
Dreaming about the things that we could be
But baby, I've been, I've been praying hard,
Said, no more counting dollars
We'll be, we'll be counting stars
***
I feel the love and I feel it burn
Down this river, every time
Hope is a four-letter word
Make that money, watch it burn
Old, but I'm not that old
Young, but I'm not that bold
I don't think the world is sold
I'm just doing what we're told
I feel something so wrong
Doing the right thing
I couldn't lie, couldn't lie, couldn't lie
Everything that downs me makes me wanna fly
***
Lately, I've been, I've been losing sleep
Dreaming about the things that we could be
But baby, I've been, I've been playing hard,
Said, no more counting dollars
We'll be counting stars
***
Lately, I've been, I've been losing sleep
Dreaming about the things that we could be
But baby, I've been, I've been playing hard,
Said, no more counting dollars
We'll be, we'll be counting stars
***
Take that money
Watch it burn
Sink in the river
The lessons are learnt
***
Take that money
Watch it burn
Sink in the river
The lessons are learnt
***
Take that money
Watch it burn
Sink in the river
The lessons are learnt
***
Take that money
Watch it burn
Sink in the river
The lessons are learnt
***
Everything that kills me makes feel alive
***
Lately, I've been, I've been losing sleep
Dreaming about the things that we could be
But baby, I've been, I've been playing hard,
Said, no more counting dollars
We'll be counting stars
***
Lately, I've been, I've been losing sleep
Dreaming about the things that we could be
But baby, I've been, I've been playing hard,
Said, no more counting dollars
We'll be, we'll be, counting stars
***
Take that money
Watch it burn
Sink in the river
The lessons are learnt
***
Take that money
Watch it burn
Sink in the river
The lessons are learnt
***
Take that money
Watch it burn
Sink in the river
The lessons are learnt
***
Take that money
Watch it burn
Sink in the river
The lessons are learnt