Good Life Şarkı Sözleri
One Republic Good Life şarkı sözleri
Woke up in London yesterday
Found myself in the city near Piccadilly
Don't really know how I got here
I got some pictures on my phone
***
New names and numbers that I don't know
Address to places like Abbey Road
Day turns to night
Night turns to whatever we want
We're young enough to say
***
Oh
This has gotta be the good life
This has gotta be the good life
This could really be a good life
Good life
I say oh
Got this feeling that you can't fight
Like this city is on fire tonight
This could really be a good life
A good, good life
***
To my friends in New York I say hello
My friends in L.A. they don't know
Where I've been
For the past few years or so
Paris to China to Colorado
***
Sometimes there's airplanes I can't jump out
Sometimes there's bullshit that don't work now
We all got our stories but please tell me-e-e
What there's to complain about
***
When you're happy like a fool
Let it take you over
When everything is out
You gotta take it in
***
Oh good, good life
Please, oh yeah, oooh
***
Hopelessly
I feel like there might be something that I'll miss
Hopelessly
I feel like the window closes oh so quick
Hopelessly
I'm taking a mental picture of you now
'cause hopelessly
The hope is we have so much to feel good about
***
Oh yeah
Good, good life
Good life
Ohhhh ohhh ohhh
Listen
***
