One Republic

Hope when you take that jump, You don't feel the fall. Hope when the water rises, You built a wall. *** Hope when the crowd screams out It's screaming your name Hope if everybody runs You choose to stay *** Hope that you fall in love And it hurts so bad The only way you can know Is give it all you have *** And I hope that you don't suffer But take the pain Hope when the moment comes, you'll say *** I..... I did it all I..... I did it all I owned every second that this world could give I saw so many places The things that I did Yeah, worth every broken bone I swear I lived *** Hope that you spend your days But they all add up And when that sun goes down Hope you raise your cup Oh, oh *** I wish that I could witness All your joy And all your pain But until my moment comes I'll say *** I....I did it all I....I did it all I owned every second that this world could give I saw so many places The things that I did Yeah worth every broken bone I swear I lived *** Oh whoa oh oh oh oh oh *** Worth every broken bone I swear I lived Worth every broken bone I swear I *** I....I did it all I....I did it all I owned every second that this world could give I saw so many places The things that I did Yeah worth every broken bone I swear I lived *** Oh whoa oh oh oh oh oh I swear I lived Oh whoa oh oh oh oh oh