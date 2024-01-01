One Republic

I Lived Şarkı Sözleri
Hope when you take that jump,
You don't feel the fall.
Hope when the water rises,
You built a wall.
***
Hope when the crowd screams out
It's screaming your name
Hope if everybody runs
You choose to stay
***
Hope that you fall in love
And it hurts so bad
The only way you can know
Is give it all you have
***
And I hope that you don't suffer
But take the pain
Hope when the moment comes, you'll say
***
I..... I did it all
I..... I did it all
I owned every second that this world could give
I saw so many places
The things that I did
Yeah, worth every broken bone
I swear I lived
***
Hope that you spend your days
But they all add up
And when that sun goes down
Hope you raise your cup
Oh, oh
***
I wish that I could witness
All your joy
And all your pain
But until my moment comes
I'll say
***
I....I did it all
I....I did it all
I owned every second that this world could give
I saw so many places
The things that I did
Yeah worth every broken bone
I swear I lived
***
Oh whoa oh oh oh oh oh
***
Worth every broken bone
I swear I lived
Worth every broken bone
I swear I
***
I....I did it all
I....I did it all
I owned every second that this world could give
I saw so many places
The things that I did
Yeah worth every broken bone
I swear I lived
***
Oh whoa oh oh oh oh oh
I swear I lived
Oh whoa oh oh oh oh oh