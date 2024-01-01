One Republic

I stared up at the sun Thought of all the people, places and things I’ve loved I stared up just to see Of all the faces, you were the one next to me *** You can feel the light start to tremble Washing what you know out to sea You can see your life out of the window, tonight *** If I lose myself tonight It’ll be by your side If I lose myself tonight woooh, woooh, woooh! *** If I lose myself tonight It’ll be you and I Lose myself tonight whooooooo *** I woke up with the sun Thought of all the people, places and things I’ve loved I woke up just to see With all the faces You were the one next to me *** You can feel the light start to tremble Washing what you know out to sea You can see your life out of the window, tonight *** If I lose myself tonight It’ll be by your side If I lose myself tonight woooh, woooh, woooh! *** If I lose myself tonight It’ll be you and I Lose myself tonight whooooooo *** Take us down and we keep trying 40 000 feet keep flying Take us down and we keep trying 40 000 feet keep flying Take us down and we keep trying 40 000 feet keep flying Take us down and we keep trying 40 000 feet keep flying Take us down and we keep trying 40 000 feet keep flying *** Lose myself If I lose myself tonight Whoooooooooo whoooooo,whoooo, whooooooo