If I Lose Myself Şarkı Sözleri
One Republic
If I Lose Myself
I stared up at the sun
Thought of all the people, places and things I’ve loved
I stared up just to see
Of all the faces,
you were the one next to me
***
You can feel the light start to tremble
Washing what you know out to sea
You can see your life out of the window, tonight
***
If I lose myself tonight
It’ll be by your side
If I lose myself tonight
woooh, woooh, woooh!
***
If I lose myself tonight
It’ll be you and I
Lose myself tonight
whooooooo
***
I woke up with the sun
Thought of all the people, places and things I’ve loved
I woke up just to see
With all the faces
You were the one next to me
***
You can feel the light start to tremble
Washing what you know out to sea
You can see your life out of the window, tonight
***
If I lose myself tonight
It’ll be by your side
If I lose myself tonight
woooh, woooh, woooh!
***
If I lose myself tonight
It’ll be you and I
Lose myself tonight
whooooooo
***
Take us down and we keep trying
40 000 feet keep flying
Take us down and we keep trying
40 000 feet keep flying
Take us down and we keep trying
40 000 feet keep flying
Take us down and we keep trying
40 000 feet keep flying
Take us down and we keep trying
40 000 feet keep flying
***
Lose myself
If I lose myself tonight
Whoooooooooo
whoooooo,whoooo,
whooooooo