One Republic

I'll be your light, your match, your burning sun, I'll be the bright and black that's making you run. And I feel alright, and we'll feel alright, 'Cause we'll work it out, yeah we'll work it out. I'll be doin' this, if you ever doubt, 'til the love runs out, 'til the love runs out. *** I'll be your ghost, your game, your stadium. I'll be your fin, deep down, entrapped like one. And I feel alright, and I feel alright, 'Cause I worked it out, yeah I worked it out. I'll be doin' this, if you ever doubt, 'til the love runs out, 'til the love runs out. *** I got my mind made up and I can't let go. I'm killing every second 'til it sees my soul. I'll be running, I'll be running, 'til the love runs out, 'til the love runs out. And we'll start a fire, and we'll shut it down, 'til the love runs out, 'til the love runs out. *** There's a maniac out in front of me. Got an angel on my shoulder, and Mephistopheles. My momma raised me good, momma raised me right. Momma said "do what you want, say prayers at night", And I'm saying them, cause I'm so devout. 'Til the love runs out, 'til the love runs out, yeah. *** I got my mind made up and I can't let go. I'm killing every second 'til it sees my soul. I'll be running, I'll be running, 'til the love runs out, 'til the love runs out. And we'll start a fire, and we'll shut it down, 'til the love runs out, 'til the love runs out. *** Ooh, we all want the same thing. Ooh, we all run for something. Oh for God, for fate, For love, for hate, For gold, and rust, For diamonds, and dust. *** I'll be our light, your match, your burning sun, I'll be the bright and black that's making you run. I got my mind made up and I can't let go. I'm killing every second 'til it sees my soul. I'll be running, I'll be running, 'til the love runs out, 'til the love runs out. And we'll start a fire, and we'll shut it down, 'til the love runs out, 'til the love runs out. *** I'll be your light, your match, your burning sun, I'll be the bright and black that's making you run. And I feel alright, and we'll feel alright, 'Cause we'll work it out, yeah we'll work it out. And we'll start a fire, and we'll shut it down, 'til the love runs out, 'til the love runs out. 'Til the love runs out.