One Republic

Secrets Şarkı Sözleri
I need another story
Something to get off my chest
My life gets kinda boring
Need something that I can confess
'Til all my sleeves are stained red
***
From all the truth that I've said
Come by it honestly I swear
Thought you saw me wink, no
I've been on the brink, so
***
Tell me what you want to hear
Something that will light those ears
Sick of all the insinceres
I'm gonna give all my secrets away
***
This time, don't need another perfect lie
Don't care if critics never jump in line
I'm gonna give all my secrets away
***
My God, amazing how we got this far
It's like we're chasing all those stars
Who's driving shiny big black cars
And everyday I see the news
All the problems that we could solve
***
And when a situation rises
Just write it into an album
Singing straight, too cold
I don't really like my flow, no, so
***
Tell me what you want to hear
Something that will light those ears
Sick of all the insinceres
I'm gonna give all my secrets away
***
This time, don't need another perfect lie
Don't care if critics never jump in line
I'm gonna give all my secrets away
***
Oh, got no reason, got not shame
Got no family I can blame
Just don't let me disappear
I'm 'a tell you everything
***
So tell me what you want to hear
Something that will light those ears
Sick of all the insinceres
So I'm gonna give all my secrets away
***
This time, don't need another perfect lie
Don't care if critics never jump in line
I'm gonna give all my secrets away
***
So tell me what you want to hear
Something that will light those ears
Sick of all the insinceres
So I'm gonna give all my secrets away
***
This time, don't need another perfect lie
Don't care if critics never jump in line
I'm gonna give all my secrets away
All my secrets away, all my secrets away