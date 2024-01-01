One Republic

Someday Şarkı Sözleri
Some days I'm treading the water and feel like it's getting deep
Some nights I drown in the weight of the things that I think I need
Sometimes, I feel incomplete, yeah
But you always say to me, say to me
***
Oh, you say someday when we're older
We'll be shinin' like we're gold, yeah, won't we? (Won't we?)
Won't we? (Won't we?)
And someday when we're older
I'll be yours, and you'll be mine, babe, happy (happy)
Happy
***
Oh, you say someday when we're older
We won't worry 'bout the things that we don't need
We don't need
Yeah, one day down the line before we both run out of time
You're gonna see
That someday we'll be all that we need
***
Someday we'll be all that we need
***
I've been the best, been the worst
Been a ghost in a crowded room (oh, yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah)
I took a chance, took a turn, took a dive
And it led to you (oh, yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah)
So many times that I wish we could be anywhere but here
So many times that I wish I could see what you see so clear, so clear
***
Oh, you say someday when we're older
We'll be shinin' like we're gold, yeah, won't we? (Won't we?)
Won't we? (Won't we?)
Yeah, and someday when we're older
I'll be yours, and you'll be mine, babe, happy (happy)
Happy
***
Oh, you say someday when we're older
We won't worry 'bout the things that we don't need (we don't need)
We don't need
Yeah, one day down the line before we both run out of time
You're gonna see
That someday we'll be all that we need
***
Someday we'll be all that we need
***
Oh, you say someday when we're older
We'll be shinin' like we're gold, yeah, won't we?
Won't we?
Mmh, someday down the line before we both run out of time
You're gonna see
That someday we'll be all that we need