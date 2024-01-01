One Republic

Some days I'm treading the water and feel like it's getting deep Some nights I drown in the weight of the things that I think I need Sometimes, I feel incomplete, yeah But you always say to me, say to me *** Oh, you say someday when we're older We'll be shinin' like we're gold, yeah, won't we? (Won't we?) Won't we? (Won't we?) And someday when we're older I'll be yours, and you'll be mine, babe, happy (happy) Happy *** Oh, you say someday when we're older We won't worry 'bout the things that we don't need We don't need Yeah, one day down the line before we both run out of time You're gonna see That someday we'll be all that we need *** Someday we'll be all that we need *** I've been the best, been the worst Been a ghost in a crowded room (oh, yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah) I took a chance, took a turn, took a dive And it led to you (oh, yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah) So many times that I wish we could be anywhere but here So many times that I wish I could see what you see so clear, so clear *** Oh, you say someday when we're older We'll be shinin' like we're gold, yeah, won't we? (Won't we?) Won't we? (Won't we?) Yeah, and someday when we're older I'll be yours, and you'll be mine, babe, happy (happy) Happy *** Oh, you say someday when we're older We won't worry 'bout the things that we don't need (we don't need) We don't need Yeah, one day down the line before we both run out of time You're gonna see That someday we'll be all that we need *** Someday we'll be all that we need *** Oh, you say someday when we're older We'll be shinin' like we're gold, yeah, won't we? Won't we? Mmh, someday down the line before we both run out of time You're gonna see That someday we'll be all that we need