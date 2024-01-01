One Republic

This town is colder now, I think it's sick of us It's time to make our move, I'm shaking off the rust I've got my heart set on anywhere but here I'm staring down myself, counting up the years Steady hands, just take the wheel... And every glance is killing me Time to make one last appeal... for the life I lead *** Stop and stare I think I'm moving but I go nowhere Yeah I know that everyone gets scared But I've become what I can't be, oh Stop and stare You start to wonder why you're here not there And you'd give anything to get what's fair But fair ain't what you really need Oh, can you see what I see Time to make one last appeal... for the life I lead *** They're trying to come back, all my senses push Untie the weight bags, I never thought I could... Steady feet, don't fail me now Gonna run till you can't walk Something pulls my focus out And I'm standing down... Time to make one last appeal... for the life I lead *** Stop and stare I think I'm moving but I go nowhere Yeah I know that everyone gets scared But I've become what I can't be, oh Stop and stare You start to wonder why you're here not there And you'd give anything to get what's fair But fair ain't what you really need Oh, you don't need Time to make one last appeal... for the life I lead *** What you need, what you need... Time to make one last appeal... for the life I lead *** Stop and stare I think I'm moving but I go nowhere Yeah I know that everyone gets scared But I've become what I can't be Oh, do you see what I see...