Orhan Gencebay

Said everybody move on that tv show And moved everybody now watch your boy blow And take the globe by storm with a gift of god Buzzin like a dentist zzz i go hard *** Tell the dj to bang this one here And make the crowd go ham to the song of the year Everybody make it clap now and rap where you from We gon party all night so get stupid go dumb *** Put your drinks up high and lets toast To life lets all get right to the utmost Fellas never mind a hater And ladies shake what your mommas gave ya *** Tell a friend neighbour bout your boy kaan A soon to be king with that heat like lebron *** Yes you heard right one mic one dream The adana kid is shakin up the music scene *** Biz yazdık yine biz bozduk Sınırı çizdik yenisarkisozu.net Bize de uyduysa Çak çak diyoruz ben diyene Vah vah diyoruz bilmeyene *** Its the k to the double a n With mario on the beat supplyin heat im focused man Six million ways to blow im on my grind But on the weekend i love to have me a good time *** I be in the vip of the club Where dimes flock around me and my squad Laid back in the cut sippin on my favoruite liqour While the dj plays kaan joints of the richter *** Oh my god i love to see people get bug to my music love is love And we aint leavin till the lights come on Then its on the next club on this party marathon come on! *** Come on come on *** Biz yazdik yine biz bozduk Sınırı çizdik Bize de uyduysa Çak çak diyoruz ben diyene Vah vah diyoruz bilmeyene *** Herkes duysun biz biz burdayız Ve de durmayız