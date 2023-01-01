Huh, oh oh Whoa oh oh oh It's always a good time Whoa oh oh oh It's always a good time *** Woke up on the right side of the bed What's up with this Prince song inside my head? Hands up if you're down to get down tonight 'Cause it's always a good time *** Slept in all my clothes like I didn't care Hopped into a cab, take me anywhere I'm in if you're down to get down tonight 'Cause it's always a good time *** Good morning and good night I wake up at twilight It's gonna be alright We don't even have to try It's always a good time *** Whoa oh oh oh, oh oh oh Whoa oh oh oh It's always a good time Whoa oh oh oh, oh oh oh We don't even have to try It's always a good time (good time, good time) (It's always a good time) (Whoa oh oh oh) *** Freaked out, dropped my phone in the pool again Checked out of my room, hit the ATM Let's hang out if you're down to get down tonight 'Cause it's always a good time *** Good morning and good night I wake up at twilight It's gonna be alright We don't even have to try It's always a good time *** Whoa oh oh oh, oh oh oh Whoa oh oh oh It's always a good time Whoa oh oh oh, oh oh oh We don't even have to try It's always a good time *** Whoa oh oh oh, oh oh oh Whoa oh oh oh It's always a good time Whoa oh oh oh, oh oh oh We don't even have to try It's always a good time *** Doesn't matter when It's always a good time then Doesn't matter where It's always a good time there Doesn't matter when It's always a good time then (It's always a good time) *** Whoa oh oh oh, oh oh oh Whoa oh oh oh It's always a good time Whoa oh oh oh, oh oh oh We don't even have to try It's always a good time *** Whoa oh oh oh, oh oh oh Whoa oh oh oh It's always a good time Whoa oh oh oh, oh oh oh We don't even have to try It's always a good time *** (Whoa oh oh oh, oh oh oh Whoa oh oh oh It's always a good time Whoa oh oh oh, oh oh oh)