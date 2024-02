I was standing in the edge Looking down at myself as a child And he looked back at me Crying tears of defeat From his eyes He said I know all the lies That you hide behind every fake smile Am I gonna be lonely like you For all my life I've been living in yesterday All my life A dollar short and a day too late I was standing in the edge Looking down at the drink in my hand And it looked back at me Saying how in the hell Have you been I've been dryer than dirt Dragging all of my thoughts through the quick sand Now I'm quenching my thirst and I'm running like All my life I've been living in yesterday All my life A dollar short and a day too late All my life Heaven can take me But no one can save me from hell again You'll never erase me I'm back on the road again All my life I've been living in yesterday All my life A dollar short and a day too late All my life All my life