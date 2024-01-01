Ozzy Osbourne

[Verse 1] Screams break the silence Waking from the dead of night Vengeance is boiling He's returned to kill the light [Pre-Chorus 1] Then when he's found who he's looking for Listen in awe and you'll hear him [Chorus] Bark at the moon Ha ha ha ha ha [Verse 2] Years spent in torment Buried in a nameless grave Now he has risen Miracles would have to save [Pre-Chorus 2] Those that the beast is looking for Listen in awe and you'll hear him [Chorus] Bark at the moon Hey yeah, bark at the moon [Bridge] They cursed and buried him along with shame And thought his timeless soul had gone, gone In empty burning hell - unholy one But he's returned to prove them wrong (so wrong) Ooh, yeah baby [Verse 3] Howling in shadows Living in a lunar spell He finds his heaven Spewing from the mouth of hell [Pre-Chorus 2] Those that the beast is looking for Listen in awe and you'll hear him [Chorus] Bark at the moon Hey yeah, bark at the moon Hey yeah, bark at the moon Oh Oh yeah, bark at the moon