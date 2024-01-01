Bark at the Moon Şarkı Sözleri
Ozzy Osbourne Bark at the Moon şarkı sözleri 7/24dinle.com'da! Birçok kişinin aklında yer edinen Ozzy Osbourne Bark at the Moon şarkı sözleri ve nakaratı dinleyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. Sanatçının hayranları tarafından en çok beğeni alan şarkıları arasında bulunan Bark at the Moon sözlerine buradan ulaşabilirsiniz. Ayrıca dilediğiniz sosyal medya platformundan sözleri paylaşabilirsiniz.
Ozzy Osbourne
Bark at the Moon
Tüm Şarkıları
-
[Verse 1]
Screams break the silence
Waking from the dead of night
Vengeance is boiling
He's returned to kill the light
[Pre-Chorus 1]
Then when he's found who he's looking for
Listen in awe and you'll hear him
[Chorus]
Bark at the moon
Ha ha ha ha ha
[Verse 2]
Years spent in torment
Buried in a nameless grave
Now he has risen
Miracles would have to save
[Pre-Chorus 2]
Those that the beast is looking for
Listen in awe and you'll hear him
[Chorus]
Bark at the moon
Hey yeah, bark at the moon
[Bridge]
They cursed and buried him along with shame
And thought his timeless soul had gone, gone
In empty burning hell - unholy one
But he's returned to prove them wrong (so wrong)
Ooh, yeah baby
[Verse 3]
Howling in shadows
Living in a lunar spell
He finds his heaven
Spewing from the mouth of hell
[Pre-Chorus 2]
Those that the beast is looking for
Listen in awe and you'll hear him
[Chorus]
Bark at the moon
Hey yeah, bark at the moon
Hey yeah, bark at the moon
Oh Oh yeah, bark at the moon