Crazy Train Şarkı Sözleri
Ozzy Osbourne
Crazy Train
All aboard!
HA HA HA HA HA HA!
a'ight, a'ight, a'ight, a'ight [echo]
Crazy, but that's how it goes
Millions of people living as foes
Maybe, it's not too late
To learn how to love
And forget how to hate
Mental wounds not healing
Life's a bitter shame
I'm going off the rails on a crazy train
I'm going off the rails on a crazy train
I've listened to preachers
I've listened to fools
I've watched all the dropouts
Who make their own rules
One person conditioned to rule and control
The media sells it and you live the role
Mental wounds still screaming
Driving me insane
I’m going off the rails on a crazy train
I'm going off the rails on a crazy train
I know that things are going wrong for me
You gotta listen to my words
Yeah yeah yeah
Heirs of the Cold War, that's what we've become
Inherited troubles, I'm mentally numb!
Crazy, I just cannot bear
I'm living with something that just isn't fair!
Mental wounds not healing
Who and what’s to blame?
I’m going off the rails on a crazy train
I'm going off the rails on a crazy train