Ozzy Osbourne

[Verse 1] I'm living on an endless road Around the world for rock and roll Sometimes it feels so tough But I still ain't had enough I keep saying that it's getting too much But I know I'm a liar [Pre-Chorus 1] Feeling all right in the noise and the light But that's what lights my fire [Chorus] Hellraiser, in the thunder and heat Hellraiser, rock you back in your seat Hellraiser, and I'll make it come true Hellraiser, I'll put a spell on you [Verse 2] Walking out on another stage Another town, another place Sometimes I don't feel right Nerves wound up too damn tight People keep telling me it's bad for my health But kicking back don't make it [Pre-Chorus 2] Out of control, I play the ultimate role But that's what lights my fire [Chorus] Hellraiser, in the thunder and heat Hellraiser, rock you back in your seat Hellraiser, and I'll make it come true Hellraiser, I'll put a spell on you [Verse 3] I'm living on an endless road Around the world for rock and roll Sometimes it feels so tough But I still ain't had enough [Pre-Chorus 3] Feeling all right in the noise and the light But that's what lights my fire [Chorus] Hellraiser, in the thunder and heat Hellraiser, rock you back in your seat Hellraiser, and I'll make it come true Hellraiser, I'll put a spell on you