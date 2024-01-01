Ozzy Osbourne

No More Tears Şarkı Sözleri
No More Tears
The light in the window is a crack in the sky
A stairway to darkness in the blink of an eye
A levee of tears to learn she'll never be coming back
The man in the dark will bring another attack
Your mama told you that you're not supposed to talk to strangers
Look in the mirror tell me do you think your life's in danger here, yeah
No more tears
No more tears
No more tears
No more tears
Another day passes as the night closes in
The red light goes on to say it's time to begin
I see the man around the corner waiting, can you see me?
I close my eyes and wait to hear the sound of someone screaming here
No more tears
No more tears
No more tears
No more tears
So now that it's over can't we just say good-bye?
I'd like to move on and make the most of the night
Maybe a kiss before I leave you this way
Your lips are so cold, I don't know what else to say
I never wanted it to end this way, my love, my darling
Believe me when I say to you in love I think I'm falling here
No more tears
No more tears
No more tears
No more tears