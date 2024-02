Today I woke up and I hate myself Death doesn't answer when I cry for help No high could save me from the depths of hell I'll drown drown my mind until I'm someone else Don't take care of me Be scared of me My misery owns me I don’t wanna be my enemy My misery owns me now Under the graveyard We're all rotting bones Everything you are Can't take it when you go I ain't livin' this lie no more Ain't livin' this lie no more It's cold in the graveyard We all die alone Cover my eyes so I can see it clear One sip away from everything I fear Ashes to ashes watch me disappear Closer to home because the end is near Don't take care of me Be scared of me My misery owns me I don't wanna be my enemy My misery owns me now Under the graveyard We're all rotting bones Everything you are Can't take it when you go I ain’t livin this lie no more Ain’t livin this lie no more It's cold in the graveyard We all die alone I’m waiting for you Under the graveyard We're all rotting bones Everything you are Can’t take it when you go I ain't livin' this lie no more Ain't livin' this lie no more It's cold in the graveyard We all die alone