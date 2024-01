Paul Russel

Let me tell you Girl You my lil' boo thang So, I don't give a hoot what your dude say Girl, I know You a lil' too tame I'll be shooting that shot like 2K Girl, I know Tell 'em I'm, tell 'em I'm next Tell 'em you found a lil' something too fresh I know Tell 'em I'm, tell 'em I'm next Tell 'em you found a lil' something too fresh I know Put a lil' gold in the teeth And the fit good, so I took the doors off the Jeep, okay I see a brother holding your seat, no beef But I'm trying to get to know you at least Don't take my talkin' to you wrong I can keep it chill like a sauvignon blanc I'ma keep it real when your man long gone If you're looking for a friend then you got the wrong song Baby girl, what's good, what's with ya? If you book tonight, that's fiction I'm outside, not with ya You want me, go figure To the back, to the front You a ten baby girl, but I'm the one (hey) To the back (to the back), to the front (to the front) You a ten baby girl, but I'm the one, one You my lil' boo thang So, I don't give a hoot what your dude say Girl, I know You a lil' too tame I'll be shooting that shot like 2K Girl, I know Tell 'em I'm, tell 'em I'm next Tell 'em you found a lil' something too fresh I know Tell 'em I'm, tell 'em I'm next Tell 'em you found a lil' something too fresh I know Hey Girl, you got me I'm singing It's like Oh, ooh-oh, you got the best of my love Oh, ooh-oh, you got the best of my, my Oh, ooh-oh, you got the best of my love Oh, ooh-oh, and in that dress, I'm like (whoa) You my lil' boo thang (yeah) So, I don't give a hoot what your dude say Girl, I know You a lil' too tame I'll be shooting that shot like 2K Girl, I know Tell 'em I'm, tell 'em I'm next Tell 'em you found a lil' something too fresh I know Tell 'em I'm, tell 'em I'm next Tell 'em you found a lil' something too fresh I know