You don't call me up at 4 am Begging me to come and let you in Feels like something different *** You don't make me feel like second best Never someone else around your friends That's cuz' your nothing like him *** Laying on your left side Never felt so right Still messed up on the inside But that's all right *** Take all that I got Till there's no leftover love Take all that I got Though it might not be enough You could be the one You could be the one One to fix me up You can have it all You can have it all Till there's no leftover love *** I don't feel need to check your phone I don't need to wonder where you go Like I always did before It's so easy when I'm with you No sense of time My lows feel highs