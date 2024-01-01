[Verse 1] You know my story I've been, I've been, I've been dumb Keeping with me all the time, that's you Every morning, wake me up when I'm asleep You still hating how I dream, of you [Pre-Drop] We were twenty young and dumb Just care about having fun This ain't over and I'm still waiting for your love I'm looking for better days I know we can find a way But this ain't over and I'm still waiting for your love [Drop] And I'm still waiting for your love [Verse 2] You kept waiting When I was busy all day long I'm so sorry, didn't know our love Uncomplicated, but I want you to be there I'm a freak, I know, I swear, you put up [Verse 1] You know my story I've been, I've been, I've been dumb Keeping with me all the time, that's you Every morning, wake me up when I'm asleep You still hating how I dream, of you [Pre-Drop] We were twenty young and dumb Just care about having fun This ain't over and I'm still waiting for your love I'm looking for better days I know we can find a way But this ain't over and I'm still waiting for your love [Drop] And I'm still waiting for your love [Verse 2] You kept waiting When I was busy all day long I'm so sorry, didn't know our love Uncomplicated, but I want you to be there I'm a freak, I know, I swear, you put up