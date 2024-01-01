Waiting for Your Love Şarkı Sözleri
Pawl
Waiting for Your Love
[Verse 1]
You know my story
I've been, I've been, I've been dumb
Keeping with me all the time, that's you
Every morning, wake me up when I'm asleep
You still hating how I dream, of you
[Pre-Drop]
We were twenty young and dumb
Just care about having fun
This ain't over and I'm still waiting for your love
I'm looking for better days
I know we can find a way
But this ain't over and I'm still waiting for your love
[Drop]
And I'm still waiting for your love
[Verse 2]
You kept waiting
When I was busy all day long
I'm so sorry, didn't know our love
Uncomplicated, but I want you to be there
I'm a freak, I know, I swear, you put up
